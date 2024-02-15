Sharjah: The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has stressed its commitment to the principles and approach set forth by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote the interests of the nation, its citizens, and its residents.

During the 3rd meeting of the first ordinary session of the 11th legislative term, the council highlighted the importance of adhering to the Shura (consultation) approach instilled by Sharjah leadership. It underscored that the Council will continue to be committed to these principles and values, recognizing the wisdom inherent in them and the validity of its strategic vision, which yields positive outcomes.

Held at the council’s headquarters in Sharjah, the meeting was chaired by HE Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, chairman of the council. Underscoring the importance of constantly applying the Shura (consultative) principles in the Council's operations, Al Nuaimi said that this approach has become a cornerstone for realising balanced and inclusive decision-making processes, essential for the emirate's sustainable development. He added that the council has been and will continue to be inspired by the wise directives of the Sharjah Ruler to bring about further progress and prosperity in the Emirate.

Present at the meeting were Halima Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Council, Mohammed Ali Jaber Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions, and Complaints Committee, Sheikha Ali Al Naqbi, Head of the Education, Youth, Culture, and Media Affairs Committee, and Eng. Jameela Al Fendi Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Committee of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs, and Public Utilities.

Also present were Mohammed Saleh Al Ali, Chairman of the Health, Labour, and Social Affairs Committee, Saeed Matar bin Hamed Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Family Affairs Committee, and Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee. This is in addition to Jassim Mohammed Al-Hanawi Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Committee for the Preparation of Draft Recommendations, and Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of the Council, Rapporteur of the office. Representing the General Secretariat of the Council the meeting was Adviser Yousef Hassan Al Ali.

During the assembly, the SCC reviewed various initiatives, followed up on its core responsibilities, and deliberated on the constructive suggestions put forth by its members to support the government of Sharjah. Additionally, it addressed parliamentary inquiries, underscoring the pivotal role of the Council in crafting policies and legislation beneficial to both citizens and residents in the emirate.

The Council's office also emphasized the importance of prioritizing economic, commercial, and tourism matters. It deliberated extensively on overarching themes, particularly focusing on the strategic initiatives of the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority and highlighted its role in fostering investment, driving economic growth within the tourism sector, and bolstering related industries.

To download the photo with high quality kindly use the following link: https://we.tl/t-i1ZvBC9vMe

For further information, please contact:

Islam El Shiwi

0506979100