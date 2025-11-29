Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced that all arrangements have been finalized for the upcoming season of the “Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026,” scheduled to commence on 1 December.

The Chamber introduced a renewed strategic vision designed to transform the shopping experience in Sharjah through an unprecedented promotional and entertainment program featuring extensive raffle draws, instant incentives, and innovative experiences.

Under its strategy to broaden the reach of the offers across various destinations, the Sharjah Chamber will introduce dedicated activities for shoppers in the Eastern Region at “Souq Al Jubail” in Kalba, supporting commercial activity across the emirate.

The program will also include a strategic participation in the “Dawahi Festival” through a joint platform with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA). The platform will feature interactive workshops, competitions, and prizes for attendees, complemented by the appearance of the signature character “Shamsa,” enhancing the family-friendly environment and strengthening consumer engagement.

In his remarks, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, stated that enhancing the Sharjah Shopping Promotions with innovative events and interactive experiences aligns with the evolving market needs and reinforces Sharjah’s position as an innovative shopping destination.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber has adopted a non-traditional approach this year, enabling shoppers to engage in an entertainment experience that provides instant rewards. This approach aims to enrich the visitor experience and boost customer satisfaction, while strengthening consumer loyalty toward participating brands and shopping centers.

For his part, Jamal Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Shopping Promotions stated that the Sharjah Chamber has implemented an integrated marketing and media strategy tailored to the magnitude of the event.

“This strategy encompasses television, radio, and outdoor advertising campaigns across strategic locations in Sharjah and the Central and Eastern Regions, along with partnerships with prominent influencers and content creators to provide live coverage of the activities. Sharjah Shopping Promotions also features a major raffle for valuable cash prizes that will be awarded to a number of lucky winners,” he added.

The Sharjah Chamber revealed that the flagship event for this year’s Sharjah Shopping Promotions will be the “Wall of Lockers,” a large-scale interactive attraction scheduled to tour five major shopping centers across the Emirate.

The initiative revolves around a “giant locker” containing a variety of rewards, giving shoppers the chance to participate in an engaging experience where they unlock compartments to receive immediate, high-value prizes, including advanced smart devices, shopping vouchers, and cash incentives.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com