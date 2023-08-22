Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today launched the "Back to School Offers" as part of its ongoing Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023, offering Sharjah students and parents remarkable deals on school supplies with significant discounts of up to 75% on various top-quality products in the school and educational segments.

Set to run until September 3, the event will see vast participation from shopping malls, bookstores, and stationery stores throughout all cities within the Emirate of Sharjah. Shoppers are in for a plethora of shopping surprises, including steep markdowns and invaluable deals on a broad spectrum of school essentials, encompassing clothing, school bags, stationery, and pens.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, emphasised that the annual "Back to School Offers" is a pivotal initiative that the Sharjah Chamber ardently organises, underscoring its commitment to social responsibility. This initiative aims to assist parents and students in procuring essential school supplies.

Shattaf highlighted the economic significance of the event, which will not only stimulate the retail sector but also fortify the market for stationery and school supplies. Moreover, he noted that the "Back to School Offers", comes as a part of the broader "Sharjah Summer Promotions", which has been attracting a rising number of visitors, leading to a noticeable uptick in shopping activity.

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at the SCCI, said: "This year, the 'Back to School Offers' showcases an unprecedented collaboration of shopping malls, libraries, and stores. It's our endeavour to offer parents and students unmatched opportunities to secure all school essentials at competitive prices. The fervent competition and eagerness of participants have further enriched the event with a plethora of promotional deals and captivating discounts.”

In collaboration with Zawaya Walk Centre and Jarir Bookstore, the "Back to School Offers" stands as a highlight of the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023. Year after year, the Chamber underscores its commitment by ensuring this event remains a top priority.

