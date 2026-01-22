Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by its Kalba Branch, held a coordination meeting with Kalba Municipality to discuss avenues of joint cooperation in organising a community-based economic event.

Held at Kalba Municipality’s headquarters, the meeting focused on launching a new initiative that is designed to strengthen local production, empower productive families, and promote Kalba as a distinctive economic and tourism destination with strong growth prospects.

Both sides discussed the organisational framework of the proposed event, the target participant segments, and the importance of engaging entrepreneurs, productive families, and farmers to showcase their products to visitors and consumers. The initiative aims to stimulate local economic activity and establish sustainable marketing channels that deliver tangible benefits to the community.

The meeting was attended by Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of Government Relations at SCCI’s Communication and Business Sector; and H.E. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba Municipality. Also present were Ali Mohammed Al Kindi, Director of SCCI branch in Kalba; and Mohamed Ahmed Al Darmaki, Director of SCCI Branch in KhorFakkan, in addition to senior representatives from Kalba Municipality and the Sharjah Chamber offices in Kalba and Khorfakkan.

Revitalising Economic Activity

Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri stated that the joint coordination is part of the Sharjah Chamber’s ongoing efforts to stimulate economic activity in the Eastern Region and strengthen the private sector’s role in supporting local development initiatives, under the directives of H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI.

He added that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to forge effective strategic partnerships with government entities to create a business-friendly environment and enable entrepreneurs and productive households to grow sustainably.

Al Mansouri further noted that the proposed event serves as a strategic platform to showcase Kalba’s emerging economic and tourism assets, while reaffirming the Chamber’s readiness to deliver comprehensive logistical and operational support to ensure measurable developmental outcomes.

Strategic Partnership to Support Community Development

For his part, H.E. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei remarked that Kalba Municipality fully supports the partnership with the Sharjah Chamber and is prepared to deliver the required operational and logistical facilitation to ensure effective execution of the proposed initiative.

He emphasized that Kalba is positioned as a distinguished tourism and economic destination, underpinned by sustained infrastructure investment and cross-government coordination. These efforts are designed to enhance visitor inflows from within the UAE and abroad, while delivering a differentiated experience that supports long-term economic value creation.

Strengthening Kalba’s Position

The meeting addressed key organisational and technical frameworks, including the proposed event venue with regard to capacity, infrastructure readiness, and ease of access, as well as the selection of an optimal timeframe aligned with the emirate’s annual events calendar.

Kalba Municipality outlined a comprehensive operational roadmap addressing regulatory compliance and logistical arrangements to ensure effective execution and long-term success of the proposed event.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the strategic value of the forthcoming economic and tourism event in showcasing Kalba’s economic and social potential. It also emphasised deepening public–private sector collaboration to advance sustainable community and economic development in the Eastern Region.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination to deliver the event within the current year, with a focus on stimulating local economic activity through the empowerment of productive families and entrepreneurs, and strengthening the Kabla’s competitiveness as a tourism and economic destination.

