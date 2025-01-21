Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) explored avenues of cooperation with the Indian state of Kerala in several key economic sectors of shared interest.

The discussions focused on fostering joint efforts in the field of international commercial arbitration with a view to enhancing the investment climate and elevating trade exchange volumes between Sharjah and Kerala to levels that match their potential.

The discussions took place during a business meeting, held at the SCCI’s headquarters, between H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and H.E P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir in the Government of Kerala.

The meeting was attended by H.E Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais, SCCI Board Member; H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

Also present were Dr. Ahmed Saleh Al-Ajla, Director of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre “Tahkeem” which operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber, and Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Sharjah and Kerala in areas such as economy, industry, and tourism. They emphasised the importance of leveraging existing economic partnerships and agreements between the UAE and India to scale up trade relations and support collaboration in priority sectors.

Both sides also explored opportunities to intensify meetings between investors and business leaders from both countries to exchange expertise and knowledge, coordinate efforts to showcase potential cooperation fields, and promote the establishment of joint investment projects that serve the best interests of the two business communities.

H.E P. Rajeev extended an invitation to the Chairman and members of the Sharjah Chamber to attend the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025, scheduled to take place on February 21 and 22 at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre.

For his part, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais praised the growing relations between the UAE and the Republic of India, reaffirming the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to expanding economic and investment cooperation between the two sides.

He highlighted the robust strategic partnership between the UAE and India, especially that the UAE is the third largest global trading partner of the South Asian country. The non-oil foreign trade between the two countries grew to $53.8 billion during the first 10 months of 2024, marking a 22.6 percent growth compared to the same period in 2023.

Al Owais emphasised that the Emirate of Sharjah and the state of Kerala hold significant economic and investment opportunities, noting that this meeting represents a valuable opportunity to unify efforts towards enhancing cooperation and coordination to expand prospects for joint ventures between the two business communities.

It also aims to leverage mutual events organised by both sides to highlight the advantages of investment in both regions. Among the standout events is the " Come on Kerala" exhibition, which is one of the largest Indian trade festivals in the Middle East and is hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah.

The meeting delved into key laws and regulations that foster and stimulate economic growth in both Sharjah and Kerala. Both sides highlighted their advanced legislative frameworks, which help attract foreign investment and encourage business establishment and investment across all economic sectors and activities.

Furthermore, the Sharjah Chamber shed light on the initiatives undertaken by the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre “Tahkeem” to advance the understanding of arbitration among legal experts, professionals, and business leaders at the local, regional, and international levels.

The Chamber also underscored the Centre’s efforts in resolving commercial disputes and conducting specialized seminars, training programs, and international conferences on commercial disputes.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com