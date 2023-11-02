Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, is participating in the 43rd edition of the "World Travel Market" held in London, from November 6 to 8, 2023, with the participation of 18 government and private entities from the Emirate. The aim is to highlight the prominent investment projects under the company's umbrella that boost economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Excellency Salim Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector, said, "Participating in the World Travel Market offers an opportunity to meet with major companies in the tourism and travel industry, to explore common investment opportunities and exchange experiences, which will contribute to attracting more investors to the Emirate. With its strategic location and world-class infrastructure equipped with all the logistical services that investors need, Sharjah is one of the best real estate destinations and investment havens in the world."

Al Midfa emphasized, "During the travel exhibition, we will highlight the prominent projects under the umbrella of Sharjah Asset Management, which have contributed to enhancing Sharjah's presence on the regional tourism map. This has led to a growing demand for high-quality hospitality options to meet this increasing demand. The latest addition to our portfolio in the hospitality sector is the voco Hotel, which will be a qualitative addition to the company and enhance Sharjah's position as an investment hub in the travel and tourism sector."

Sharjah Asset Management will showcase its most significant investment and real estate projects at the exhibition. The company has domestic and international portfolios, opening opportunities for global investors to explore these projects. The highlights include the Al Saja Industrial Oasis and Village, Jubail Markets, and the Auction Market, in addition to investments in sectors such as commerce and retail, logistics and transportation, oil and gas, real estate, banking, technology, and communications.

An introductory overview of Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management Company is the investment arm of the Sharjah government. It is dedicated to achieving its vision of enhancing economic and social development supporting and accelerating sustainable economic growth in the Emirate. The company works with the public and private sectors to encourage investment and promote corporate social responsibility. It aims to optimize resources and meet the needs of the Sharjah community while ensuring their sustainable well-being.