Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Scientists in Residence Program, an initiative launched by the Emirates Scientists Council in 2018, reached more than 800 students in the 2023-24 academic year as part of its mission to foster a new generation of Emirati scientists.

Launched by the council in 2018, the program aims to strengthen the UAE’s innovation and scientific research ecosystem, which is a critical pillar in national development. Conducting more than 20 school visits in the latest academic year, the Scientists in Residence Program aimed to inspire youth to engage in science and highlighted science as a viable career path.

As well as building a new generation of scientists, the program fosters meaningful connections within the youth community. The initiative is aimed at elevating the impact and reach of national scientific research efforts.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, said: “The Scientists in Residence Program supports the development of a knowledge-based community, which is a critical facet of a thriving national innovation and R&D ecosystem. By inspiring young Emiratis to embrace science as a career, the council aims to grow the country’s scientific community, creating a stronger foundation for economic prosperity and national resilience. The council is continually exploring the scope for programs that engage young Emiratis and foster human capacity development under its mandate to build a self-sufficient industrial and technological sector.”

The scientists who took part in the program are all members of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Academy of Scientists, an initiative led by the Emirates Scientists Council. The academy is the chief representing body of the UAE's science community. It is comprised of the UAE’s top researchers from several institutions across the country, with expertise in the fields of natural sciences, engineering, technology, health and medical sciences.

Under the program, scientists and researchers visited schools across several emirates, delivering sessions covering topics such as climate change, biofuels, soft robotics and astrophysics.

