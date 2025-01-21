Specific areas of joint focus include first-of-a-kind research into anti-doping in esports, the importance of physical activity for esports athletes and preventing and managing injuries

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and King Saud University Medical City (KSUMC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on implementing physical and mental wellbeing initiatives, developing health programs and conducting advanced research for esports players.

Specific areas of joint focus include groundbreaking research into anti-doping in esports, the importance of physical activity for esports athletes and preventing and managing injuries. A medical committee will be established to combat doping.

The MoU, which aligns with the aims of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, will last for a duration of three years and is one of the first of its kind in the world.

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), said: “The Memorandum of Understanding between the Saudi Esports Federation and King Saud University Medical City positions Saudi Arabia as a global leader in esports governance and integrating health and wellness into esports. The words innovative and groundbreaking are often overused but it is impossible to overstate how important this MoU could be for implementing physical and mental wellbeing initiatives not just in our nation, but in our industry. This is particularly prevalent considering that there remains a lingering public perception among some that gaming is an unhealthy pastime.

“As a global-leading federation, we at SEF relish the responsibility of enhancing best practice in gaming and esports and improving the lives of our community, and feel this collaboration is full proof of that in action. The MoU advances public health, fosters innovation and fully focuses on esports excellence and the health requirements that are vital to ensure esports excellence.

The work achieved through the MoU will go towards the aims of Saudi Arabia’s National and Gaming Esports Strategy, which has ambitions to make the country a global hub for the gaming industry by 2030.

The research that will be conducted into anti-doping in esports is especially groundbreaking. As part of that, the MoU will help establish what exactly is doping in esports and how to combat it. Currently, the esports industry lacks consistent anti-doping standards, with few organizations adhering to any guidelines, and those that do often follow fragmented and inconsistent practices. It is hoped that the research done between SEF and KSUMC could in time develop specific esports processes and guidelines on anti-doping.

The MoU will also help with the future implementation of health-related regulatory issues across esports as a global industry. It will help encourage healthy practices among gamers not just in Saudi Arabia but, when the research is shared, the wider world.

In addition, the MoU will assist all those in the SEF Career Pathway Strategy, which is implemented through the SEF Academy and the member clubs in Saudi Arabia. All of professional, semi-professional, retired, youth and amateur players – both male and female – will benefit from the work conducted through the SEF and KSUMC MoU.

About SEF:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.