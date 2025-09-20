Washington D.C, – Ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States were further stregthened in the aviation sector during a visit to the US by a delegation from the Saudi civil aviation sector, led by His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

The delegation visited the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the headquarters of Boeing in Washington DC, as well as the Dreamliner facility in Charleston, South Carolina, where the company builds the 787 Dreamliner.

Collaboration opportunities in civil aviation, aircraft manufacturing and maintenance services, sustainability, and advanced technologies initiatives were among the many topics discussed across the two-day visit.

The visit aimed to enhance cooperation with the United States in knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and localization of the aviation industry, in line with the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global industrial and logistics hub in aviation as part of its economic diversification, as set out in Vision 2030.

“By engaging with global aviation regulators and manufacturers, GACA is supporting Vision 2030 objectives to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role as a hub connecting three continents, delivering greater connectivity and travel experiences for the Kingdom’s passengers. With new Saudi airlines being launched, record aircraft orders, and a focus on innovation and sustainability, the visit highlights the unprecedented opportunities being created by the Kingdom and underscores the strong Saudi–U.S. aviation partnership,” said GACA President, His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej.

During the delegation’s visit, GACA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boeing at the company’s headquarters in Washington DC on the field of sustainability and advanced air mobility. The agreement was signed by Captain Sulaiman Al-Muhaimidi, GACA’s Executive Vice President for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability, and Mr. Asaad AlJomoai, President of Boeing Saudi Arabia. On the second day, the delegation had a tour around the 787 Dreamliner facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

“This partnership with Boeing reflects GACA’s commitment to creating safer, smarter skies through advanced air mobility innovation. The effort further cements Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the future of aviation,” said GACA’s Executive Vice President.

In Washington, His Excellency the GACA President and the delegation met with FAA Deputy Administrator Mr. Chris Rocheleau. The meeting reviewed areas of cooperation, including exchange of expertise in aviation safety, development of specialized training programs for Saudi aircraft airworthiness engineers and inspectors, and support for innovation in emerging fields such as advanced air mobility and unmanned aircraft systems.

The two sides also explored avenues for strengthening cooperation in air traffic management, infrastructural development, and safety standards, as well as highlighting the Kingdom’s enablers and incentives to attract quality investments in the industry.