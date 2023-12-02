UAE: Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today with HE Ghada Wali, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, on the sidelines of COP28. The UAE is currently hosting the event until the twelfth of December 2023 in Expo Dubai.

The discussions encompassed various topics focused on bolstering international efforts in the environmental realm and the crucial role of law enforcement agencies in mitigating potential risks associated with climate change-related crimes. Emphasis was placed on the significance of the ongoing Conference of the Parties in the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the attainment of societal goals aimed at constructing safer.

The meeting also discussed mechanisms for developing joint efforts to raise ambitions and achieve climate goals, including reducing the impacts of climate change, by addressing crimes affecting the environment. The meeting also affirmed the need to address and respond quickly to illegal activities affecting the planet.

COP represents an annual platform for working towards climate goals, addressing pressing issues and promoting joint efforts to protect the environment, reduce the impact of climate change and achieve net-zero emissions.