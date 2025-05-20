H.E. Maher Taresh Al Alili, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber, affirmed that the manufacturing sector is considered one of the most prominent vital sectors in the emirate of Ajman, contributing 18.8% to the GDP. This reflects the growth in the number of industrial establishments in the emirate of Ajman, which reached approximately 1,549 factories in 2024, compared to 1,444 factories, representing a growth rate exceeding 7%. Furthermore, the 7.5% growth in the number of factories during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year underscores the continued development and steady upward trajectory of the sector in supporting the local economy and enhancing the emirate's position on the map for attracting industrial investments locally, regionally, and internationally.

He stated, "The participation of the Ajman Chamber within the emirate of Ajman's pavilion at 'Make it in the Emirates' under the theme 'Accelerating Advanced Industries' presents an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the industrial sector in the emirate, introduce local products, and foster opportunities for cooperation and partnerships. This will support the expansion of industrial establishments, increase their production capacities, and stimulate innovation and technology within the industrial business environment."

Al Alili clarified that "Make it in the Emirates" is a strategic national platform that brings together decision-makers, investors, and leaders of the industrial sector to exchange expertise and knowledge, review industrial investment opportunities, strengthen partnerships between the public and private sectors, support local supply chains, and highlight national industry to access foreign markets and increase the rates of local product exports.

He pointed out that the Ajman Chamber continues its efforts in developing the industrial sector, enhancing its competitiveness and investment growth, and encouraging its members from industrial establishments to adopt innovation and modern industrial technologies to increase production rates in line with the national directives of the UAE in developing the industrial sector.