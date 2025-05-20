21 UAE companies will showcase their innovative entrepreneurial projects at the exhibition, facilitating knowledge exchange & collaboration with European partners

Abu Dhabi – Her Excellency Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, will lead a UAE delegation on an official visit to Germany to participate in Gitex Europe 2025, taking place in Berlin from 21 to 23 May. The exhibition will convene global business leaders, decision-makers, and technology pioneers, providing an international platform to showcase cutting-edge technological solutions and explore opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence, green technologies, and the digital economy.

The UAE delegation comprises 38 representatives from key government entities focused on entrepreneurship and the development of emerging economic sectors, alongside over 21 Emirati startups, entrepreneurs, and SMEs operating in innovation, technology, and sustainable economy sectors. These companies will showcase their most prominent innovations and projects at Gitex Europe, contributing to the UAE’s economic competitiveness and supporting its sustainable development goals.

During the programme, Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei will participate in the exhibition’s opening session and conduct a series of bilateral meetings with senior German and EU officials. She will also engage with members of Germany’s entrepreneurship and technology communities and take part in discussion sessions aimed at advancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem and fostering innovation, technology, and the new economy.

Participation in Gitex Europe aligns with the UAE’s ongoing efforts to elevate its global position in entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and future technologies, while expanding avenues for cooperation with European partners. It also supports the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, reinforcing the nation’s status as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The visit includes a series of high-level engagements, notably showcasing pioneering Emirati projects, participating in panels and workshops on emerging technologies, and cultivating strategic partnerships within Europe’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Additionally, the delegation will conduct field visits to leading innovation centers in Berlin to foster international collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and elevate Emirati entrepreneurship on the global stage.

