Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Arab Government Sustainability Fellowship, the region’s first-of-its-kind initiative to empower public sector leaders in sustainability, has celebrated the graduation of its inaugural cohort. Organized by the UAE Government Development & Future Office, in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), one of the League of Arab States organizations, and the Posterity Institute, this milestone marks a significant step in ongoing Arab efforts to strengthen environmental governance.

Supported by PepsiCo, the Fellowship brought together 45 government officials from across the Arab region. Through intensive training and discussions with leading regional and international experts, participants were equipped with practical tools to drive sustainable transformation in the public sector.

Ohood Al Roumi: Sustainability is at the Core of Future Governance

H.E. Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said: “Sustainability is at the core of future governance – it is key to preparing governments and societies for the rapid changes the region and the world will face in the coming years and decades across all areas of human activity.

“The Arab Government Sustainability Fellowship shows the UAE Government’s commitment to driving joint Arab action, as well as starting a new chapter where regional governments take the lead on sustainability, with clear goals and real results. Equipping government talent with future skills enables them to respond to today’s challenges, adapt to tomorrow’s changes, and create promising opportunities for future generations.”

Nasser Al-Qahtani: Supporting Institutional Change and Building an Innovation-Driven Future

H.E. Dr. Nasser Alqahtani, Director General, Arab Administrative Development Organization, League of Arab States, said: “Sustainability requires collaboration across borders, sectors, and generations. Through this Fellowship, ARADO proudly supports the transformation of our region’s government institutions, building a shared future rooted in innovation, resilience, and impact.”

Turning Point for Public Sector Sustainability

“This fellowship marks a turning point in how our region approaches sustainability in the public sector,” said Dr. Yasar Jarrar, Managing Director of the Posterity Institute. “Through the Irth Institute, we are building a new generation of government leaders who are equipped not just to respond to today’s climate and policy challenges but to shape a more sustainable, inclusive socio-economic future for the Arab world. True resilience will come from the ability of our institutions to embed sustainability into the core of economic planning, governance, and social progress.”

Skills and Partnerships for a Sustainable Future

Wael Ismail, PepsiCo Vice President for Corporate Affairs in Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, said: “Climate change is already impacting our region in real ways, and tackling it requires governments and businesses to work side by side. This fellowship is a strong step toward building the skills and partnerships we need for a more sustainable future. As a knowledge partner, PepsiCo is proud to contribute insights from decades of work in agriculture, youth empowerment, and community development across the Middle East.”

Arab Government Sustainability Fellowship

The Arab Government Sustainability Fellowship is a flagship initiative led by the Irth Institute to empower a new generation of public sector leaders across the Arab World. Designed by the region, for the region, the Fellowship equips government professionals with the skills, knowledge, and networks needed to drive sustainable transformation in their institutions and communities.