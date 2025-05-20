Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the UAE's leadership in clean energy, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai. She led a high-level German delegation representing prominent international companies and academic institutions specialising in renewable energy and green hydrogen. The delegation was part of the Energy Export Initiative launched by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. The meeting was attended by Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence, and Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

Al Tayer welcomed the delegation and praised the collaboration with the German side, which reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for clean energy technologies. He affirmed DEWA’s commitment to its pioneering role in adopting future technologies. The two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen strategic partnerships, particularly in the production and storage of green hydrogen, and exchange best practices and technical expertise, including field visits to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and other DEWA facilities. The meeting discussed co-operation in clean energy in line with the UAE’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2050, supporting its strategy towards a sustainable green economy.

The German delegation included representatives from major companies such as FEV Group, a leading developer of energy systems and provider of technical consultancy services; MAN Energy Solutions, a specialist in hydrogen and energy storage solutions; Hexagon Purus, which focuses on safe and efficient hydrogen storage technologies; and MoveTech, which develops innovative solutions for sustainable mobility. Representatives from the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Al Tayer showcased DEWA’s ambitious initiatives and innovative development projects that support the vision of the wise leadership to enhance sustainability and accelerate the transition to a green economy. These efforts focus on diversifying energy production sources and increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix. This aligns with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

Al Tayer also highlighted projects at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned production capacity of 7,260MW by 2030, which will raise the share of clean energy in Dubai to 34%. It is undergoing structured expansion, having successfully implemented several phases using photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP) technologies. Its current capacity has reached 3,760MW, accounting for 21% of Dubai’s total energy mix.

Al Tayer further discussed Phase 6, scheduled for completion in 2026, and Phase 7, which is currently at the tender stage and expected to commence in 2027. The 1,800MW sixth phase will use the latest solar PV bifacial technologies with single-axis tracking to maximise energy production. The seventh phase will have a capacity of 1,600MW and a 1,000MW battery storage system providing 6,000 megawatt-hours, making it one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects.