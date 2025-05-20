Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, to advance Abu Dhabi’s industrial and sustainability priorities. Announced during the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025 (MIITE), the partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s push to lead the advancement of digitalization, energy efficiency, and Emirati talent development in future-oriented, export-driven industries.

As Abu Dhabi scales its industrial capabilities, the partnership will drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, promote sustainable production practices and enhance local workforce capabilities. Schneider Electric will leverage its expertise in smart manufacturing and digitalisation to enable Abu Dhabi-based industrial players to improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions and deepen integration with global supply chains. Schneider Electric will also support the deployment of energy management solutions, furthering efforts to drive the industrial sector’s energy transition.

The collaboration aligns with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), which aims to double the manufacturing sector’s contribution to AED 172 billion by 2031. With non-oil sectors now comprising 54.7% of the emirate’s GDP, industrial development remains central to Abu Dhabi’s diversification priorities.

Both parties will co-develop programmes to train and upskill Emirati talent in digital and industrial competencies, while also co-funding training opportunities for Emirati graduates, equipping the local workforce with the digital and industrial skills required for next-generation manufacturing.

As part of the collaboration, Schneider Electric and ADIO will support local manufacturers in implementing smart factory solutions through Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) assessments and proof-of-concepts. These efforts will drive productivity, data-driven operations and long-term competitiveness across the industrial sector.

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi is setting a new benchmark for industrial development, one grounded in sustainability, intelligence and global competitiveness. Our partnership with Schneider Electric is about embedding future capabilities in the heart of our economy, ensuring Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector continues to thrive for years to come. This collaboration will stand as a model of how Abu Dhabi is localising advanced manufacturing and exporting industrial excellence to the world. This is how we build an economy ready for smarter, cleaner production.”

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, added: “The future of industry will be shaped by those who can unite digital innovation with decarbonised infrastructure. That future is being built in Abu Dhabi. Our collaboration with ADIO reflects a strategic combination of vision and capability. By joining forces with ADIO, we’re strengthening the business case for advanced manufacturing in the UAE, which allows us to support our customers in their digital transformation journey, improving efficiency and nurturing the talent needed to sustain long-term growth.”

This partnership forms part of Abu Dhabi’s wider strategy to form a competitive industrial ecosystem across priority sectors.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.