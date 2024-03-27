UAE, Dubai : Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation announced it will contribute AED 15 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that supports the education of millions around the world.

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation pledged to contribute AED 15 million over a period of 3 years, to help achieve the campaign’s objectives of promoting education across underprivileged communities. The contribution is part of a community wide response to the campaign which has attracted support from individuals, businesses and institutions.

Establishing the value of solidarity

Eng. Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, said: “The Mothers’ Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum represents a key milestone in the UAE’s humanitarian journey, as it highlights the importance given to meeting the needs of underprivileged communities, including education as a priority.”

“Our contribution to the campaign reflects the commitment of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, led by His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, to promote the value of solidarity in our community and support the noble efforts by the UAE, and by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to extend aid to those in need and alleviate their suffering. The campaign’s objectives align with the vision of the founder Saeed Ahmed Lootah of honoring mothers and acknowledging their role in nurturing the next generation,” he added.

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched under MBRGI’s umbrella and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, allows contributors to make donations in honor of their mothers, while promoting the values of honoring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity in the community. By offering sustainable support to underprivileged communities through education and empowerment, the campaign helps revive the culture of endowments as a development tool.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

