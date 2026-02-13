Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Repton Abu Dhabi, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading British curriculum schools on Al Reem Island, is proud to announce that it has been awarded an ‘Outstanding’ rating in the latest inspection by the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

The result reflects sustained excellence across teaching, learning, leadership, and student wellbeing, with inspectors noting Outstanding outcomes in English, mathematics, and science, alongside highly developed learning skills, strong collaboration, and effective use of digital tools.

The inspection report praised the school’s safe, inclusive environment, nurturing pastoral care, and highly effective leadership, which together create a culture where students thrive academically and personally. Strong partnerships with parents, supported by the ‘Friends of Repton’ parent association, further strengthen communication, cohesion, and community engagement across the school.

Mr. Stephen Davis, Interim Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, said: “Achieving an Outstanding ADEK rating is a significant moment for our school and a source of great pride for our whole community. It shows our shared commitment to high standards, continuous improvement, and a truly holistic approach to education. Alongside our strong GCSE and A-Level results and international assessment performance, the report also recognises the shared Repton values that define our community.”

Students exceeded international benchmarks in global assessments, including PISA, TIMSS, and PIRLS, while also being recognised for their maturity, empathy, and active participation in leadership, innovation, community and environmental initiatives.

This Outstanding judgement comes alongside another year of impressive public examination results. In the 2024/25 A-Level cohort, 43% of all entries were awarded A*–A grades, with 72% achieving A*–B, and students securing offers from leading universities worldwide.

GCSE results were equally exceptional, with 85% of students achieving 9–6 (A*–B) and a 98% overall pass rate at grades 9–4 (A*–C). Notably, 66% of exam entries achieved grades 9–7 (A*–A), and 48% were awarded the top grades of 9–8 (A*), demonstrating the school’s strong academic trajectory.

Located on Reem Island, Repton Abu Dhabi offers world-class British curriculum education for pupils aged 3 to 18, within a holistic, culturally diverse, values-driven environment. The school combines academic excellence with exceptional pastoral care, leadership opportunities, and a global outlook, offering IGCSE and A-Level programmes. As part of the Repton family of schools, it remains committed to delivering “the best for every child.”

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Al Barsha, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.