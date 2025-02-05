United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that registration for the 2025-2026 academic year in public schools will be open to citizens and eligible students from February 10 to March 7, 2025, with a single registration window.

The MoE urges parents to register within the announced period to ensure proper planning for the next academic year, including the allocation of textbooks and transportation. Late registrations will be subject to availability within the student’s area, with guardians responsible for arranging textbooks and transportation.

The MoE stated that registration covers four student categories from kindergarten to grade 12: new students, transfers from private schools or private institutions under public schools, transfers between public schools, and transfers from abroad.

The MoE has set the admission ages for each stage. KG1 is open to children born between September 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021, who must be four years old by August 31 of the admission year. KG2 includes children born between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, who must be five years old by August 31 of the admission year. For Grade 1, students must be born between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2019, ensuring they are at least six years old but not older than eight by August 31 of the admission year.

Admission process

The MoE has announced that registration for the next academic year can be completed through the Ministry’s official website (www.moe.gov.ae) or the MoE UAE smart application. Parents or guardians must update their digital identity details according to their social status to complete the process. The Ministry will notify parents of application updates and emphasises the importance of selecting transportation services during the admission period to ensure availability at the start of the academic year.

The Ministry urges parents to review the comprehensive admission guide for public schools, which outlines the admission criteria for all student categories, including general and advanced streams, as well as students of determination. The detailed criteria are designed to ensure the seamless integration of students of determination into the educational system. The guide is available on the Ministry of Education's official website.

For further information, please contact:

Maher Al Bash

Weber Shandwick

E: MAlbash@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com