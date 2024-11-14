Department of Knowledge to streamline the formal review process to qualify suitable candidates

Top school leaders and teachers may now be considered for Golden Visa



Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK) has launched a Golden Visa programme aimed at private school educators residing in the Emirate. The programme grants dedicated professionals, who meet a set criteria, the ability to become self-sponsored by obtaining a long-term residency in the UAE. The golden visa was designed to attract and retain exceptional talent in the educational sector, including school principals, teachers, and leaders within schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

“This initiative recognizes the critical role that educators play in improving the quality of education for all students in Ras Al Khaimah,” said His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, RAK DOK Board Member. “The program acknowledges the invaluable contributions of teachers and is consistent with our overarching objective of establishing a world-class education system in Ras Al Khaimah. By qualifying top educators for long-term residency, we reaffirm our dedication to nurturing a robust educational environment that fosters talent and innovation, further enhancing our educational offerings and ensuring the continued success of our students.”

The Ras Al Khaimah Golden Visa Programme is open to two main categories of educators: school leaders and teachers.

School Leaders: Principals, vice principals, and school directors.

Teachers: All qualified educators currently employed in private schools in Ras Al Khaimah.

As the regulatory authority for private sector education in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK DOK will streamline the application process to qualify applicants based on specific criteria. This includes a minimum of three years of residency and employment in Ras Al Khaimah, a relevant advanced degree, and a demonstrated positive impact on their school’s performance.

The application process developed by RAK DOK has been designed to ensure efficiency and ease of navigation for applicants, for further information please visit Ras Al Khaimah Educators Golden visa. Eligible educators must submit an official appointment letter, proof of educational qualifications, documentation of residency and employment, and evidence of their contributions to improving school performance.

Once all necessary documents are submitted, RAK DOK will review, send confirmation of eligibility to the educator to visit the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) for Golden visa processing.

