Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Republic of Argentina, titled “Argentina’s Day”, to discuss investment and trade cooperation between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Argentina and to enhance effective partnerships across various sectors of mutual interest, particularly the foodstuffs sector.

The meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by His Excellency Youssef Ismail, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Saud bin Saqr Foundation for the Development of Youth Enterprises; Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce; and His Excellency Jorge Agustin Arambarri, Ambassador of Argentina to the UAE. The delegation included Ministers of Trade, production and several heads of Chambers of Commerce along with a number of Government officials and entrepreneurs in the Emirate and their counterparts in a number of Argentine provinces in the food sector, and representatives from all departments of the Chamber.

In his opening speech during the meeting, His Excellency Youssef Ismail emphasized the depth of UAE-Argentina relations, which are built on a long history of fruitful collaboration and joint coordination. He underscored that Argentina is a key trade and investment partner for the UAE in the Latin American region. He expressed his anticipation of intensified joint efforts in the coming period to strengthen bilateral economic and investment relations between Ras Al Khaimah and Argentina, aiming to elevate these ties to levels that meet aspirations and maximize potential on a broader scale.

He underscored the United Arab Emirates' commitment to maintaining the necessary systems and legal frameworks to create a favorable business environment and to stimulate the investment opportunities and trade exchange, has resulted in the UAE leading several global economic indicators, making it the favorite destination globally for establishing and starting business. He noted that the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry is keen to intensify its efforts to facilitate business for investors from Argentina across all the economic sectors in the Emirate, in partnership with the relevant authorities. Additionally, the Chamber seeks to explore the best opportunities for companies from both Ras Al Khaimah and Argentina.

His Excellency Jorge Agustin Arambarri, Ambassador of Argentina to the UAE emphasized that that they have ambitious vision for the positive impact of the strategic relations with the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah which motivated them to respond to the invitation for this meeting in order to establish investment relations and partnerships, which serves as an impetus to develop a joint cooperation mechanism with the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. He emphasized the key role of the Government of Argentina in supporting businessmen who seek to export their products abroad in addition to attracting investments and capitals to Argentina.

The delegation of Argentina explored numerous promising business opportunities in the food sector in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The meeting witnessed the presentation of a video review showcasing the unique advantages of the investment environment in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and opportunities of the business sector in addition to the services provided by Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce to the business environment. The Delegation of Argentina praised the available great trade opportunities and facilities that help in attracting foreign investments to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The meeting was concluded with recommendations that pave the way for future meetings and facilitate communication between the participants from the business owners and concerned officials in this sector from both sides.