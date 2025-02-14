Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is at the world’s largest annual F&B exhibition – Gulfood – marking its 30th edition this year. Running from Monday, 17 February, to Friday, 21 February, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, RAKEZ is showcasing its comprehensive business solutions to global investors seeking to expand in the UAE’s thriving F&B sector.

With around 1,000 F&B companies operating within its ecosystem, RAKEZ is home to prominent global and local brands such as Italfood, a leading cheese manufacturer; Unikai Foods, a renowned producer of dairy, ice cream, juice, and food products; Ahmad Tea, a globally recognised tea producer; Sai Flavours, a specialist in spices; and Universal Islamic Food Industries, a supplier of processed food; among others. These companies exemplify the dynamic growth and diversity of the F&B businesses thriving in RAKEZ.

As the UAE works towards achieving its National Food Security Strategy 2051 targets, the country's F&B sector continues to evolve, creating exciting opportunities for investors. With the UAE ranking sixth globally, as per Statista, in total consumer spending on F&B, and leading the Middle East region in this sector—boosted by a steady influx of tourists—the market remains highly attractive for businesses looking to enter or expand. Recognising this potential, RAKEZ plays a pivotal role in enabling companies to tap into the region’s growing demand by providing a supportive ecosystem with seamless setup solutions and world-class infrastructure.

Gulfood 2025 is expecting a record +5,500 exhibitors from over 129 countries, bringing together global F&B leaders, innovators, and investors. Amid this dynamic gathering, RAKEZ experts are on the ground, offering tailored business solutions to F&B stakeholders who want to enter or expand their ventures in the UAE. From streamlined company formation and licensing to a wide range of facilities and ongoing business support, RAKEZ provides an ideal environment for food manufacturers, distributors, and exporters to grow their footprint in the region.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The food industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer demands. Gulfood is where the future of food takes shape, and RAKEZ is proud to be part of this movement, offering a vibrant ecosystem where F&B businesses can experiment, innovate, and scale seamlessly. With our strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment, we empower food manufacturers, processors, and traders to capitalise on emerging trends and access growing markets across the region and beyond.”

The UAE’s food sector is also witnessing unprecedented growth, further reinforcing its appeal to investors. By the end of this year, the UAE’s foodservice market is expected to reach USD 23.21 billion, with projections indicating an expansion to USD 52.76 billion by 2030—growing at an impressive CAGR of 17.84% during the forecast period (2025-2030), according to Mordor Intelligence. This rapid growth, coupled with increasing investments and trade activity, makes the UAE an ideal destination for F&B businesses seeking long-term success.

Visit the RAKEZ kiosk at DWTC’s Concourse 2, next to Hall 7 today to avail a special offer on company set-up.

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.