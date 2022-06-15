Ras Al Khaimah: RAKEZ Academic Zone recently hosted its third Academic-Industry Forum, bringing together senior government officials and key players in the industry and academic institutions of Ras Al Khaimah.

The event paved way for participating stakeholders to network and form long-term collaborations. They discussed the roles of various sectors in ensuring the smooth transition of fresh graduates into the evolving workforce.

“The forum has given us the opportunity to discuss challenges, identify areas for improvement and formulate solutions to help university students become more employable,” said Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO. “The partnerships between government, industry and institutions will help all parties march towards our common goal of ensuring the continued supply of talented graduates, who will go on to become assets for the various industries in Ras Al Khaimah.”

During the event, the participants were aligned with the fact that both industry and academia have changed over the last few years and highlighted the importance of soft skills, practical knowledge and hands-on experience for students getting ready to join the workforce. Additionally, they discussed challenges and suggested multiple solutions through partnerships between the industry and universities.

The event witnessed the presence of government officials from Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, RAK Economic Department, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, RAK Transport Authority, RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, General Resources Authority, Public Services Department, Human Resources Department, Customs Department and Department of Civil Aviation.

Among the participating education institutions were University of Bolton, University of West London, Swiss Business School, University of Stirling, Bath Spa University, Munnar Catering College, Northwood University, Birmingham City University, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University, American University of Ras Al Khaimah and Higher Colleges of Technology.

The forum also hosted a number of RAKEZ key companies including Stevin Rock, Hira Industries LLC, Bosco Aluminium & Glass Co. LLC, Streit Security Vehicles FZ-LLC, Al Dobowi LLC, Naturelle LLC, ACE Cranes & Engineering FZ-LLC, Falcon Technologies, ABC Industries LLC, Anchor Allied Factory - RAK Branch LLC, Guardian Glass, JBF RAK LLC, STS Clad LLC, Universal Carton Industries LLC, Ginox UAE LLC, Motherson PKC Harness Systems FZ-LLC, Knauf RAK FZE, Franke LLC, Technical Metal LLC, Caresoft FZ-LLC, Ashok Leyland (UAE) LLC.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.