Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council launches Innolight, also known as the Innovation Lighthouse, at Web Summit Qatar 2025. Innolight is an online national platform designed to provide a seamless way to explore and access the resources, capabilities, and infrastructure within Qatar's innovation and research ecosystem. Serving as an evolution of the QRDI Portal, Innolight aims to be a hub where users can connect, collaborate, and create new opportunities together.

Following the success of the launch, QRDI Council’s Secretary General, Omar Al Ansari, took part in an engaging panel discussion on “Bridging Borders: Building Collaborative Tech Ecosystems for Economic Growth.”

"We are excited to begin Web Summit Qatar 2025 with the launch of Innolight, a key initiative that aligns with the QRDI Council’s strategic objective of advancing Qatar’s innovation ecosystem. Our presence at Web Summit Qatar shows our dedication to building worldwide partnerships and advancing technology. This launch reflects our ongoing dedication to highlighting the achievements of the RDI sector while building upon the success of the QRDI Portal. By addressing new challenges and providing innovative solutions, Innolight supports Qatar’s journey toward becoming a leading innovation-driven nation, with a meaningful impact on both local and global communities." said Eng.Omar Al Ansari, Secretary General at QRDI Council.

Innolight, introduces two new features designed to enhance engagement and support data-driven decision-making within Qatar’s RDI landscape. The 'RDI Communities' section offers a collaborative space for professionals, institutions, and organizations to connect and engage, fostering forward-thinking research and innovation. Additionally, the 'Insights' section provides a collection of dashboards, reports, and data-driven intelligence, equipping the RDI community with valuable information to navigate emerging trends and make informed decisions that drive progress and growth.

This new portal will continue to publish calls for innovation, research, and development opportunities, ensuring a continuous flow of initiatives. The platform has already facilitated meaningful connections, allowing a diverse range of stakeholders, including Hamad bin Khalifa University, Qatar Museum, the Qatar Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), and numerous other esteemed partners, to collaborate with innovators and researchers in addressing national challenges.

Nejoud Al-Jehani, Senior Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation, QRDI Council, commented: “Innolight will continue to facilitate the development of creative solutions to the challenges facing the country by supporting the connection of various stakeholders and opening access to vital resources and infrastructure. When the QRDI Council first launched the QRDI Portal, it marked an important step in our mission to drive and support RDI activities within Qatar. Ensuring that both the Council and the country are encouraging innovation that will not only benefit Qatar but have a global impact. As we continue to innovate and evolve internally, we are excited to have announced the rebranding of the QRDI Portal to Innolight at Web Summit Qatar”

QRDI Council hope that this platform will continue to serve as catalyst for fresh ideas and groundbreaking solutions across the region and globally.

Web Summit Day 1 Concludes

The first day of Web Summit Qatar 2025 concluded on a high note, with the QRDI Council’s pavilion becoming a hub for dynamic discussions and groundbreaking collaborations. The pavilion hosted prominent sessions led by the QRDI Council on a variety of topics, alongside engaging conversations with key stakeholders such as WISE and the Indian Embassy in Doha. These discussions enriched the dialogue on the future of technology and innovation.

Following these insightful sessions, QRDI Council’s Secretary General, Omar Al Ansari, joined an esteemed panel of experts, where valuable insights were shared on the power of cross-border collaboration in accelerating economic development through innovation.

The QRDI Council’s pavilion was a popular destination on the first day of Web Summit Qatar, and the Council continues to create strategic initiatives that foster collaboration and strengthen Qatar’s role as a global innovation hub. Through platforms like Innolight, the QRDI Council is not only advancing the country’s technological capabilities but also reinforcing its commitment to building a sustainable, innovation-driven economy.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation (RDI) activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.