Headed by His Excellency. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, a high-level UAE delegation, including officials from ne’ma, the UAE National Food Loss and Waste Initiative and Tadweer Group, visited Japan to explore effective strategies for reducing food loss and waste.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative and the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri Minister of Economy and held during the visit of a UAE high-profile delegation, which included officials from the Ministry of Economy, the Presidential Court, Emirates Foundation and Tadweer Group, to Japan. JICE invited the ne'ma team to visit Japan to explore effective strategies for food loss and waste reduction, providing valuable insights and best practices that can be implemented in the UAE to accelerate efforts toward achieving ne’ma’s food loss and waste reduction targets.

In line with World Food Day’s 2024 theme “Right to foods for a better life and a better future”, the MOU aims to bolster collaboration between the UAE and Japan to achieve ne’ma’s goal of reducing food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030, in line with U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 and the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.

JICE, a Japanese organization that aims to contribute to the development of the international community through fostering bilateral cooperation between Japan and other countries, particularly in the field of human resource development, has previously collaborated with ne'ma. This MOU builds on a collaboration between the two entities in 2023, when they launched “The ne’ma 7 Days Diary”, an awareness program targeting students and youths. The collaborative initiative engaged Abu Dhabi’s Year-7 students to record the food waste generated from their three main daily meals over a week and fostered a sense of responsibility among the students. It provided valuable insights into the patterns and causes of food waste in their daily lives.

Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne’ma Committee Secretary General said, “ne’ma is dedicated to identifying educational approaches and innovative solutions and adaptable technologies that can be implemented in the UAE, while also forging strategic partnerships to promote sustainable practices in food loss and waste reduction.

JICE contributes invaluable knowledge and expertise, enabling the exchange of best practices in food waste management and aligning with our national strategies to address this pressing challenge effectively. The UAE has a tremendous opportunity to reduce food waste through collaborative partnerships that drive meaningful change, enhance food security, and promote a thriving circular economy.”

Yoshida Kozo, President of the Japan International Cooperation Center, said, “We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with ne’ma through this Memorandum of Understanding, which marks a significant step in our commitment to sustainable food practices. By sharing Japan’s rich expertise in food waste management, we aim to support the UAE in achieving its ambitious goal of reducing food loss by 50 percent by 2030. This collaboration not only strengthens our international ties but also enhances our collective capacity to tackle the pressing global challenge of food waste.”

This UAE mission to Japan helped assess Japan’s policy frameworks, regulatory approaches, and community-driven efforts to better enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the ne’ma initiative in alignment with the UAE's circular economy plan.

Tadweer Group also engaged with multiple Japanese entities to advance its goal of diverting 80 percent of waste from landfills. This initiative is part of the organization’s broader strategy to incorporate the values of the circular economy into its practices, focusing on waste reduction, resource recovery, and sustainable development.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group commented “We are honored to have joined ne’ma on this pivotal visit to Japan, which offered invaluable insights for Tadweer Group. This experience not only introduced us to cutting-edge sustainable practices to reduce food waste, but also opened new avenues for advancing our sector, and supporting our partners, including ne’ma, in attaining their targets. The collaborations forged with globally recognized partners will accelerate our efforts to divert 80 percent of Abu Dhabi's waste from landfills, transforming waste into valuable resources and further promoting a circular economy. Together, we are driving impactful change for a more sustainable future."

World Food Day, celebrated on October 16 every year, is an occasion to raise awareness about global hunger and food security issues. This collaboration between the two countries not only aligns with World Food Day's theme of sustainable food systems but also highlights the importance of international partnerships in driving meaningful change.

The UAE delegation also held meetings with several entities, including Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency, to gain insights into strategies for educating and engaging consumers on food waste issues. Additionally, a visit to the Toyosu Market—one of the largest fish markets in the world—is planned to observe its food waste reduction initiatives. The delegation also explored Second Harvest Japan Food Bank, Central Breakwater Outer Landfill, Fabula Inc, Nishita Elementary School and Machida City Bio-Energy Center.

In the UAE, food loss and waste significantly affect households, industries, and communities, highlighting the urgent need for a transformative approach to achieve sustainability and new norms to ensure food security. About 80 to 90 percent of the nation’s food is imported and an estimated 38 percent of this food is wasted throughout the food value chain. Hence ne’ma plays a crucial role in educating and changing current behaviors that are leading to food waste to achieve its mission to transform the UAE into a nation where no food is wasted.

About ne’ma:

ne’ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, is a response to the call to action by the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reduce food waste, encourage individual and social responsibility, and promote sustainable practices across the food value chain.

Established in 2022, ne’ma aims to address overproduction and overconsumption and build new standards that can contribute to the reduction of food loss and food waste, reconnecting with the country’s deep-rooted traditional values of social responsibility and mindful stewardship of national resources.

For more information, please visit: www.nema.ae.

About JICE:

Japan International Cooperation Centre (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.jice.org/

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establishing new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030. In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.

For more information, please visit Tadweer.ae

Please see a link here to the locations of Tadweer Group’s Recyclable Materials Collection Centres, collection points, Reverse Vending Machines, and more.