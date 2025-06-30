Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a bold step toward redefining how the UAE saves and invests, National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Sharia compliant savings and investment company, has reported impressive results following the relaunch of its mobile application. Just three months post-launch — compared to the preceding three months— the app has emerged as a powerful digital tool driving a 67% surge in regular savers and marking a major milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey.

The numbers paint a compelling picture: a 149% surge in fixed term savings plans, a 31% rise in newly onboarded customers, a 40% increase in sales, and a 31% uptick in number of transactions. These figures reflect a growing demand for seamless, smart savings solutions and underscore how technology is reshaping everyday financial habits empowering users to take greater control of their financial futures.

At the core of this success is a simple but powerful truth: people are seeking smarter, more personalized ways to secure their financial future and the new National Bonds experience rises to meet that demand. The redesigned app features an intuitive interface, enhanced navigation, and intelligent tools that make saving not only easier, but more engaging. Customers can now seamlessly track their portfolios, view profit projections, manage fixed-term plans, and even connect directly with relationship managers for real-time support.

These enhancements reflect National Bonds’ commitment to innovation and align with both its long term digital strategy and the UAE’s broader vision for digital transformation and responsible AI integration in the financial sector.

Commenting on the results, Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “This growth in digital adoption is more than just a trend, it’s a powerful validation of our customer first strategy. We’ve always placed the customer at the heart of every innovation, and the enhanced app is a direct reflection of that ethos. By blending simplicity, intelligence, and accessibility, we’re helping individuals take greater control of their financial futures. As we continue to invest in AI-enabled, user-focused solutions, we remain committed to delivering intuitive, secure, and inclusive financial tools, fully aligned with the UAE’s broader digital transformation and responsible AI vision.”

Beyond its enhanced functionality, the app offers users exclusive in-app campaigns and rewards including coveted prizes such as iPhones, cash rewards, and double entries into National Bonds’ AED 36 million Rewards Program. These incentives are more than just perks, they are integral to National Bonds’ mission to make financial wellbeing engaging, rewarding, and accessible to all.

As digital adoption accelerates across the region, National Bonds remains committed to financial empowerment through innovation. The success of the revamped app represents not only a product relaunch but a reimagined future one where every UAE resident is equipped with smart tools to save consistently and live more securely.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC:

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 36 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae