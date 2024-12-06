Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) actively encourages its employees to engage in voluntary and humanitarian work. This helped DEWA’s employees to record 14,528 volunteer hours in humanitarian and community initiatives, benefitting 4,763,973 people in the UAE and abroad in the first half of 2024. DEWA launched 19 social initiatives during this period as part of its social responsibility and efforts to achieve a balance between economic, environmental and social goals. This is in accordance with an institutional framework for community service.

“We work according to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai Social Agenda 33. We continue our journey to promote the voluntarism and humanitarian work and to make a sustainable impact. DEWA is committed to carrying out its social responsibilities, enhancing the cultural and humanitarian aspects of the UAE and Dubai. Humanitarian work is well-established in DEWA’s policy. DEWA adopts an integrated strategy for social responsibility based on the UAE’s noble principles and values in giving and social cohesion. DEWA is keen to reflect these humanitarian values in all its operations and activities. We provide all needed facilities to help DEWA’s employees give back to our community, consolidate the bonds of a mutually supportive and cohesive society in Dubai and to embody the lofty principles of Islam and the authentic values of Emirati society, which are based on goodness, philanthropy and compassion,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Between 2013 and 2023, DEWA launched 438 social initiatives through which its employees recorded 232,973 volunteer hours in humanitarian and community initiatives, benefitting many countries around the world. In 2023, societal happiness towards DEWA reached 93.55%.

In line with its efforts to consolidate a culture of volunteering among its employees, DEWA’s iVolunteer programmes enable DEWA’s staff to learn about volunteering initiatives, programmes and activities, as well as their results. They can sign up for and document their volunteering hours to redeem points and receive prizes. This meets the requirements of the Dubai Government Excellence programme. Moreover, DEWA’s Volunteer Diploma enhances the skills of participants in all aspects of volunteer work. It prepares them to manage volunteering programmes locally and globally, as well become trainers in DEWA’s Volunteer Leadership Programme.

Meer Al Khair Ramadan campaign 2024

DEWA’s employees volunteered in the Meer Al Khair Ramadan campaign 2024, which was launched by DEWA in co-operation with Al Ihsan Charitable Society in Ajman, to provide basic food supplies to families with limited income, during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The employee contributions resulted in the collection of 831 boxes of basic food supplies.

Zayed Humanitarian Work Day

In conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, DEWA launched an internal campaign to provide its employees with the opportunity to participate in sustainable charity work in many countries worldwide. This year, the campaign aimed to build Zayed Al Khair Well in Malawi to benefit over 10,000 people. It also aimed to provide a mosque, a clinic and a school with clean energy in Benin village.

Moreover, DEWA participated in organising and distributing daily Iftar meals in different areas in Dubai, in co-operation with Watani Al Emarat Foundation, with 129 employees promoting the spirit of social cohesion in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Training Programme for the children of DEWA’s employees

DEWA’s training programme aims to engage the children of DEWA’s employees to volunteer in the social programmes and projects that DEWA organises. This helps them to acquire new skills. Since its launch in 2027 and until the third quarter of 2024, the programme has attracted about 100 volunteers, recording 4,457 volunteer hours.

‘For Generations to Come’ initiative

DEWA has launched the third edition of its humanitarian initiative ‘For Generations to Come’. This initiative aims to prepare and distribute 2,500 school bags to schoolchildren from families with limited income, providing them with the necessary support to achieve academic success. This follows the success of last year's edition, which distributed 1,700 school bags. The initiative has witnessed active participation from DEWA’s subsidiaries, as well as many government and private sector entities.

The School Bag initiative

As they do every year, DEWA employees volunteered to buy school bags, stationary, and tablets/iPads for students with limited income, as well as orphans and students of determination, in collaboration with several public welfare associations.