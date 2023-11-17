Abu Dhabi-UAE:– The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) will host 38 ecosystem players, technology providers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups at its pavilion and the Startup Village during COP28. Located at the Technology and Innovation Hub, the MoIAT pavilion aims to bring together local and international entities in the industry and advanced technology sectors to share their contributions to climate initiatives.

The MoIAT pavilion will foster collaborative efforts towards climate-related targets in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the UAE’s commitment to global climate action as well as Sustainable Development Goals 2030. The ministry’s pavilion aims to support local, regional and international entities in their efforts towards accelerating the scale-up of climate technologies and the transition towards a net-zero future.

MoIAT will host Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Ducab, BEEAH, Dubai Industrial City, Majra, SHERAA, Hub71, Huawei, Emerson, UMI Universal Materials Incubator, Automotive Precision Technology (APT), ThreeEightSix, Pasqal, Ohmium and other startups.

The ministry’s pavilion will showcase cutting-edge climate technologies and capabilities with potential to expedite the journey towards achieving Net Zero. It will connect innovators with ecosystem players, facilitating growth opportunities to support climate action efforts. Global stakeholders will also have the opportunity to explore green business opportunities under the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.

Visitors will engage in dialogues and knowledge-exchange sessions to gain insights into the latest trends in climate technologies. The initiative will also motivate technology and industrial companies from across the globe to develop new technologies from the UAE as a base.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology said: “We are proud to be a part of what is poised to be the most inclusive COP gathering to date, a COP of action. Innovation is an enabler of inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth. By fostering partnerships with local and global innovators, we will accelerate the pace of innovation to tackle global climate challenges, drive sustainable growth and set a clear path towards a carbon-neutral future.”

The MoIAT Technology and Innovation Hub pavilion aligns with COP28's overarching theme, underscoring the pivotal role that industrial innovation plays in advancing climate goals. Among the 38 entities, MoIAT will host 27 startups and SMEs that champion sustainability and climate action, unveiling technologies, innovations, best practices, solutions, and investment prospects.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

