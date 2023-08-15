Fujairah-UAE – A delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), led by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, visited Fujairah Free Zone to gain insights into industrial projects, promote the adoption of sustainability practices and advanced technology, and explore ways of enhancing enablers, incentives and investment attractiveness in the business ecosystem.

The visit is in line with the objectives of National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and MoIAT’s efforts to develop the sector by collaborating with strategic partners.

HE and the accompanying delegation were received by His Excellency Sharief Al Awadhi, Director-General of Fujairah Free Zone Authority (FFZA), alongside several leaders and officials from local and international industrial companies headquartered in the free zone.

During the visit, industrial companies presented their strategies for production quality, efficiency, and sustainability. MoIAT provided an overview of the enablers and incentives available for the industrial and advanced technology sectors. The ministry highlighted opportunities for collaboration with companies looking to participate in the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI), which supports industrial companies, boosts the national economy, and strengthens the UAE's position as a global industrial hub.

HE Al Suwaidi stressed that MoIAT continues to implement innovative initiatives that support the performance of the industrial and advanced technology sectors in line with the guidance of the UAE’s leadership. HE noted that the ministry supports national efforts to create an attractive business environment for investors in the industrial sector, and enhance the growth and competitiveness of local products, particularly in vital and priority sectors. These efforts align with the objectives of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, which brings together federal and local government entities, as well as the private sector.

HE added: “The visit aligns with the ministry’s policies to unify national efforts and strengthen partnerships to create an attractive investment environment for both local and international investors in the industrial sector. It also supports investment in priority industrial sectors under the Make it in the Emirates initiative and the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, one of the Projects of the 50. Last year, companies invested more than AED 53 billion through the program – a 25% increase. This is in addition to the Technology Transformation Program, which plays a key role in supporting companies’ growth plans and sustainable production across industries."

Al Suwaidi praised the FFZA for its incentives and investment-friendly infrastructure, which includes an international seaport and airport alongside a world-class road network. HE noted that the emirate has strengthened its position as a key national platform for attracting international industrial companies. HE added that incentives offered by the free zone to attract investors in manufacturing, assembly, and distribution present a significant opportunity to boost the growth and expansion of industrial companies.

For his part, His Excellency Sharif Al Awadhi, Director-General of Fujairah Free Zone praised the undersecretary and accompanying delegation’s visit. HE noted that it is a positive step towards supporting the UAE’s priorities in developing the industrial sector and strengthening the national economy. Al Awadhi stressed the importance of unlocking new channels for communication and cooperation, discussing future trends, identifying key challenges, and exploring opportunities for growth and sustainability in the sector. He also commended MoIAT’s contributions to the UAE’s investment ecosystem.

The visit included the third phase of Al Hayl Industrial Area and second phase of FFZA. The ministry’s delegation also met cement plants in the zone, including Fujairah Cement Industries in Dibba, the newest and largest cement plant in the UAE. The plant features cost-effective and environmentally friendly equipment, along with the latest technologies in manufacturing in line with national sustainability targets. Additionally, the delegation met the JSW Cement.

The visit also included Kromberg & Schubert Middle East, which is among leading international companies in electrical systems, cables, and plastic components. The delegation also visited Steripharm Limited, specializing in medical products, and exporting to more than 70 countries. During the visit, the delegation was briefed on several technological transformation and sustainability projects, as well as the latest quality control equipment and environmentally friendly facilities.

His Excellency Al Suwaidi was accompanied by Her Excellency Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at MoIAT. Also present were His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT and His Excellency Abdulla Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Growth at MoIAT. The officials were briefed on efforts to promote sustainability in the industrial sector as well as enablers and incentives to promote flexibility and competitiveness in the sector.

