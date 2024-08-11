Events featured workshops on coding and robotics and are in line with this year's UN Youth Theme

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has joined the global community in celebrating International Youth Day by organizing a series of interactive events and activities under the theme "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development."

The activities aimed to enhance the digital capabilities of youth, enabling them to keep pace with technological developments and master future-ready skills, in line with the strategic objectives of the National Youth Agenda 2031 and the UAE’s vision to promote the role of youth in sustainable development.

Coding and Youth Debates

The event, organized by MoHAP's Youth Council, attracted a wide range of young participants from various sectors of the Ministry. It featured a series of interactive workshops and debates. In the debate titled "Is Technology Watching Us?" participants discussed the importance of privacy protection for young people when engaging with technology and smart applications, as well as the societal impacts of these technologies.

Additionally, the event included a workshop on "Building Team Skills with Robotics," along with engaging and interactive activities showcasing the use of drones in sports and environmental monitoring.

Youth Support & Empowerment

Mohammed Essa Al Ajmani, Chairman of MoHAP Youth Council, emphasized that supporting and empowering youth is a key pillar of the Ministry's strategy to realize the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, which aims to build a knowledge-based economy and foster innovation across all sectors, recognizing the fundamental role of youth in achieving sustainable development.

Al Ajmani added that these events were designed to inspire young people to harness emerging technologies positively, in line with the directives of our wise leadership to enhance youth education and training, thereby developing a generation equipped with essential and sought-after skills.

It's noteworthy that this year’s International Youth Day celebration aligns with the UN's theme, which highlights the importance of digital transformation and the role of youth in achieving sustainable development through technology. Through these events, the Ministry of Health and Prevention aims to encourage young people to actively engage with future-ready skills.