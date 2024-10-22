To enhance efficiency of health resource management and facilitate planning of priority and most effective programs.

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has partnered with the World Bank Group to undertake a comprehensive study titled “The Cost of the Most Common Diseases in the UAE.” The study aims to develop healthcare policies by utilising precise data to strategically allocate financial resources, thereby enhancing healthcare services and improving quality of life for future generations.

The study will assess the economic impact and compute the costs linked to prevalent diseases, helping to update information needed for prioritising healthcare financing in the UAE. It aims to target resources toward the most impactful and efficient programs, thereby enhancing the management of health resources and formulating strategies aligned with future health sector trends both locally and globally.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, MoHAP, and Safaa El Tayeb El Kogali, the World Bank's Country Director for the GCC countries. The signing was attended by numerous officials, experts, and specialists from both the public and private sectors.

Sustainability of health financing

"Signing this MoU with the World Bank Group is a step in the right direction towards enhancing our strategic partnerships with global institutions," said HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector. "At MoHAP, we are committed to adopting scientifically based methodologies that support the effective planning and management of health policies and foster innovative practices.”

His Excellency highlighted that this study will play a key role in identifying the primary cost drivers by analysing data, sharing knowledge, and conducting a thorough examination of disease costs.

“With accurate, evidence-based insights, we can prioritise and focus on interventions that maximise the efficient use of health resources as well as better understand the factors influencing public health and associated costs, supporting sustainable health financing. The study will also enable more precise decisions on resource allocation and service development, guided by proactive plans that boost healthcare system efficiency. It will also reinforce the UAE’s leadership in adopting international best practices, ensuring a sustainable, high-quality healthcare system that enhances the well-being of the community,” Al Rand added.

Fruitful partnerships

Meanwhile, H.E. Dr. Amin Al Amiri stated, “The UAE healthcare system has made remarkable progress, yet we continue to forge valuable partnerships with international organisations to boost the competitiveness and adaptability of our health system. We will make every possible effort to realise the country’s priorities and the vision of our wise leadership, aimed at fostering a healthy and thriving society.”

His Excellency also commended the World Bank Group for strengthening constructive cooperation with the UAE in health and other vital areas that contribute to sustainable development.

Enhancing healthcare

For her part, Safaa El Tayeb El Kogali stressed that the World Bank Group is committed to supporting all efforts aimed at enhancing healthcare. “By leveraging technical expertise, we look forward to developing flexible health systems capable of making informed decisions that ensure resources are effectively directed to achieve optimal outcomes.”

She added that the World Bank takes particular interest in collaborating with the UAE to ensure that evidence and data are utilised more effectively in the preparation of healthcare financing policies, planning, and resource allocation.