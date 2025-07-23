UAE, Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has received a delegation participating in the Global Healthcare Leadership Program, held in the UAE. The program is organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The visit was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of MoHAP, alongside Assistant Undersecretaries and senior officials.

The delegation’s visit aimed to exchange expertise, government administration practices, and share global best practices in healthcare. During the visit, the guests were briefed on MoHAP’s key initiatives in digital transformation and innovation within the health sector, as well as the Ministry’s efforts to promote preventive care and address health challenges.

The visit is part of the UAE’s commitment to opening dialogue channels with international health leaders and building healthier societies. It also reflects the UAE’s position as a trusted global partner in improving healthcare, driving innovation, and advancing sustainable health security by developing integrated knowledge systems and promoting close collaboration with health leaders and decision-makers across various countries.

Comprehensive tour of Centres of Excellence

During the visit, the delegation was introduced to the UAE’s key achievements in public health, digital transformation of health services, and preventive care. The discussion also touched on how the country is linking its healthcare initiatives to the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, in line with international efforts to create flexible, equitable, and sustainable health systems. Also addressed were the UAE’s strategies to enhance future readiness and tackle global health challenges.

The delegation also explored the Ministry’s plans for health system governance and were briefed about the coordination between local and federal health authorities. They were provided with an overview of the Ministry’s most important strategic and transformational projects and achievements.

Additionally, the delegation learnt about the UAE’s health regulatory system and the legislative framework that ensures the quality of health services across the country. They also explored the public health system, with a focus on community prevention strategies and proactive responses to epidemics and health emergencies.

As part of a field tour, the delegation visited the Ministry’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Centre, the backbone of the UAE’s health preparedness. They also toured the National Centre for Regulating Human Organs and Tissues Transplantation under the Hayat programme, which stands out as a model for ethical and medical leadership. Finally, they visited the Customer Happiness Centre, where they learnt about the UAE’s innovative approach to enhancing customer experience and satisfaction in the health sector.

Advanced Health Strategies

His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, affirmed that the visit of the delegation, organised in collaboration with the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, reflects the international confidence in the UAE’s evolving health strategies as well as the global interest in building strategic partnerships with the UAE, especially in digital health and artificial intelligence.

“This is also a testament to the success of the UAE’s health system, which is backed by the directives of our wise leadership and national strategies that have positioned the health sector as a central pillar of sustainable development,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama stated: “The delegation’s visit will further reinforce the UAE’s growing role in shaping the future of healthcare worldwide and building international partnerships to exchange knowledge and joint innovation. Leveraging successful experiences, the UAE aims to help create a healthier future for all.

“We will spare no effort to contribute to global health transformation by sharing our expertise in institutional governance and innovation, establishing the UAE as a trusted platform for developing forward-looking health policies.” Al Olama added.

Commending UAE’s health approach

Members of the global delegation commended the UAE’s healthcare model, especially its robust digital infrastructure, adaptive legislative framework, and advanced quality systems.

They stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration and knowledge-sharing visits, which would play a vital role in creating a globally connected, participatory environment that ensures a healthier future for all societies.