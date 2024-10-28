Highlights include the inaugural Dubai International Library Conference 2024, from November 15 - 17.

The Library participates in the 35th Arab Federation for Libraries & Information Conference in Muscat

Dostoevsky Days will bring together leading critics, academics, and specialists in Russian literature.

In celebration of the late artist Jaber Jassim, the Library will host a musical performance by Emirati artist Saif Al Ali.

Dubai, UAE: This November, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host a variety of engaging events, spanning literature, arts, sports, and community initiatives, aimed at enriching the interests of all age groups. These activities reflect the Library’s mission to promote a vibrant cultural landscape, consolidating Dubai’s position as a regional hub for knowledge and culture.

The activities kick off with the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30, where the Library offers an array of fitness classes, encouraging a healthy lifestyle amidst its modern, state-of-the-art facilities.

To mark Flag Day, the Library presents “Father Zayed,” a tribute event honouring the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through curated activities.

In homage to Dostoevsky’s legacy, the Library will host a discussion session titled “Dostoevsky: The Thinker and the Human,” welcoming literature aficionados to delve deeper into his philosophy, analyse his work, and appreciate his influence on human thought and world literature.

Adding to the Library's intellectual offering is the launch of “Why Bharat Matters,” a book by Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, discussing India’s influence on global economics, politics, and culture.

With a vision of libraries as modern knowledge hubs, the library will host the inaugural Dubai International Library Conference 2024 under the theme “Our Libraries: Past, Present, and Future.” Taking place on November 15-17, this gathering will attract over 60 speakers and experts from more than 25 countries for discussions across more than 45 sessions, fostering a global exchange of ideas. For more details and free registration, visit the conference website: https://dilc.mbrl.ae/

On an international level, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will present a research paper on the production of multilingual audiobooks using artificial intelligence at the Arab Federation for Libraries & Information Conference. The 35th edition of the conference will focus on the vital role of libraries and Arab archival institutions play in promoting digital identity and citizenship. Hosted in Muscat, Oman, from 12th to 14th November, the leading event will explore collaborative approaches to digital archiving across the Arab world.

As part of November’s activities, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host a poetry evening featuring the esteemed poet Rashid Sharar, in a conversation led by poet Eidha bin Masood under the theme “A Poet’s Journey.” Sharar, one of the UAE’s most celebrated poets, began his literary career in the 1980s, leaving a lasting impact on the world of Nabati poetry with his unique style and talent. Known for his warm and simple verses, his poems explore themes of patriotism, social issues, and humanity, earning him wide popularity among fans of Nabati poetry.

In collaboration with Zakhraf Arts, the Library will also offer “The Golden Ratio in Arabic Calligraphy,” an interactive workshop that combines calligraphy with sustainable practices, merging the cultural heritage and environmental awareness.

The Library will honour Jaber Jassim’s, a pioneer of Emirati art and poetry, lasting influence on Emirati culture with a concert by artist Saif Al Ali and the Emirates Musical Ensemble, led by Maestro Abdulaziz Al Madani. The evening celebrates the Jassim’s legacy and unique contributions to Emirati music and poetry.

Through a partnership with the Japanese Consulate, the Library will also host an Ikebana workshop, presenting the traditional Japanese art of flower arranging as an embodiment of natural harmony and cultural unity. On the community front, the Library will participate in a blood donation drive, encouraging solidarity and promoting social responsibility.

The Library will also hold the Literary Expressions Forum in collaboration with Dubai Culture on 26th-27th November, providing a platform for dialogue and creative exchange, fostering a supportive environment for emerging writers and thinkers.

In a celebration of poetry, the Library will present “The Mark of Poetry,” an event combining poetry readings, literary analysis, and music. The evening will feature discussions of the imagery contradictions in Dr. Talal Al Junaibi’s poems, bringing a blend poetry reading and oud music, fostering a space for literary reflection.

The library will conclude its November programme with the National Day celebrations, featuring live performances, interactive workshops, cultural displays, and a musical collaboration with the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.