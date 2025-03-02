195 visits by official and diplomatic delegations from the UAE and abroad.

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised its annual partners’ gala dinner to celebrate and express gratitude to its esteemed partners from both public and private sectors, sponsors, contributors, and media professionals. This annual event is a testament to the invaluable support and contributions of the library's stakeholders, who play a pivotal role in promoting its vision, spreading its message, and advancing its goals of nurturing knowledge, fostering culture, and encouraging innovation both locally and regionally.

The gala dinner was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, and Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation. The event also saw the presence of senior officials, employees, media professionals, and representatives from strategic partners and media institutions, alongside public figures who have supported the library’s remarkable journey and its achievements throughout 2024.

In his keynote address, Al Murr emphasised the importance of cooperation in achieving significant milestones. He highlighted the library’s continued efforts to promote knowledge and creativity by forging sustainable strategic partnerships with both public and private entities, both locally and internationally.

Al Murr remarked, “The sustainable growth of the library’s content has made a substantial contribution to the development of the local cultural and knowledge landscape, enhancing accessibility to knowledge across diverse fields.”

Al Murr further stressed that collaboration with various stakeholders plays a crucial role in advancing the library’s vision of creating a lasting impact in communities. By providing a knowledge-rich environment, the library encourages innovation and fosters forward-thinking. In closing, Al Murr expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the library’s partners, whose support has been instrumental in advancing the library’s mission and realising its ambitious strategic objectives.

The event commenced with a video presentation, spotlighting key statistics, figures, initiatives, events, and the diverse cultural programmes organised by the library over the past year. The presentation also underscored the library’s efforts in promoting knowledge and cultivating a passion for reading within the community, while highlighting its pioneering role in advancing cultural and intellectual development within society.

Throughout the year, the library attracted more than 700,000 visitors between individuals and public and private entities and welcomed 195 official and diplomatic delegations from the UAE and abroad. Additionally, the library organised and hosted more than 200 events, namely the first edition of the Dubai International Library Conference 2024, with the participation of thinkers, writers, and experts from around the world.

As a crowning achievement, the library ranked seventh globally in terms of website visits and engagement, securing the first position locally among library websites in the UAE. It was also recognised as the second most visited local cultural destination by community members online.

During the ceremony, the library honoured a number of individuals, public and private organisations, media institutions, journalists, influencers, and content creators who played a major role in supporting the cultural sector and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

The Annual Partners Gala Dinner embodies the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and opening new horizons for cooperation in the new year. This represents one of the key pillars of its vision to support and develop the cultural and knowledge scene in the UAE. It also highlights the importance of joint work as a major driver of cultural progress and knowledge development, affirming the library’s role as a vital hub for knowledge and innovation, and a beacon that inspires creativity and bolsters development.

