Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 30, 2024 – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) proudly announces its groundbreaking achievement with its complete transition to cloud computing. This strategic move underscores MBRHE’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies and enhancing its digital capabilities to better serve the citizens of Dubai.

The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft at MBRHE headquarters between Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, aimed at strengthening cooperation in digital transformation and technological innovation and marks a significant milestone in MBRHE's ongoing journey towards digital excellence.

Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, commented: “Our collaboration with Microsoft represents a pivotal step and reflects our commitment toward digital transformation to deliver enhanced and sustainable services to our citizens.”

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, expressed his commitment to supporting MBRHE, stating: “Microsoft is dedicated to supporting government institutions throughout their journey towards digital transformation and providing advanced technology solutions that contribute to improving the efficiency of services and enhancing sustainability.”

Through this MoU, MBRHE and Microsoft will collaborate on organizing specialized workshops and training programs to build digital skills among MBRHE employees. The partnership will also explore innovative projects designed to improve customer experience by offering flexible and scalable cloud-based services.

This MoU further solidifies MBRHE’s position as a leader in digital transformation within the housing sector, setting a benchmark for other organizations in the region. The public is invited to learn more about MBRHE’s services and initiatives by visiting the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About MBRHE

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) is a government entity dedicated to providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai's citizens. It offers a range of services, including housing, financial, engineering, inquiry, smart services, and employee services. MBRHE is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience through a focus on innovation and excellence. The organization aims to ensure a decent life and stability for citizens by providing proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, establishing strategic partnerships, and optimizing resource utilization.

