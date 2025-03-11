Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binghatti Developers, marking a significant leap toward strengthening public-private sector collaboration in sustainable housing development. This partnership aims to foster knowledge exchange, explore joint investment opportunities, and provide housing solutions to beneficiaries of the Establishment’s services, contributing to the advancement of sustainable housing initiatives in Dubai.

The agreement highlights MBRHE’s commitment to pioneering innovative and sustainable housing solutions. Through this collaboration, MBRHE and Binghatti Developers will exchange expertise on global best practices in housing development, with a focus on leveraging cutting-edge construction and project management technologies. Additionally, the MoU includes cooperation in exploring future investment opportunities, allowing both parties to assess and evaluate potential new projects that will support Dubai’s housing sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, Binghatti Developers will provide housing units with affordable prices to MBRHE beneficiaries, including apartments and villas, whether off-plan, under construction, or ready for occupancy. This initiative aims to offer diverse housing options tailored to meet the needs of citizens. Furthermore, the MoU emphasizes the adoption of modern technologies in housing projects, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest advancements in construction and project management to enhance project quality and long-term sustainability.

On this occasion, H.E. Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of MBRHE, stated:

"We are committed to expanding our collaboration with the private sector to drive innovation in the housing sector and ensure the availability of sustainable homes that meet the needs of citizens. This partnership with Binghatti Developers marks an important milestone in achieving our strategic objectives."

Meanwhile, Mr. Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment in supporting the development of modern and sustainable housing projects. We strongly believe that this collaboration will deliver significant value to citizens by offering innovative and high-quality housing solutions."

This agreement aligns with MBRHE’s vision of fostering strategic partnerships and advancing sustainable housing development, ultimately providing high-quality homes that align with Dubai’s objectives of creating an integrated living environment that caters to the needs of its citizens.

For more information, please visit www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

