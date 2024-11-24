Awareness workshops targeting government entities, students, and customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the launch of a new awareness campaign titled “Future Housing,” targeting government entities, students, and customers. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the innovative and sustainable housing services provided by the establishment, enhancing social and economic stability while supporting Dubai Vision 2040 to improve the quality of life.

Campaign Details

The “Future Housing” campaign features a series of interactive workshops designed to provide participants with comprehensive information on housing services. These workshops will highlight the importance of using standard (advisory) contracts through various communication channels such as social media platforms, influencers, and service centers. Additionally, the workshops will address evaluating the impact of these contracts on reducing disputes related to building citizens’ homes and enhancing trust among different parties.

The campaign also includes interactive sessions to answer participants’ inquiries and offers incentive prizes to promote engagement and active participation.

Ongoing Efforts

Mr. Zilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant Executive Director for the Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, stated: “Through the ‘Future Housing’ campaign, we aim to enhance community awareness of the importance of sustainable housing planning. This campaign is part of our ongoing efforts to provide innovative housing services that promote family stability and contribute to improving quality of life in alignment with Dubai’s future vision.”

Al Falasi further emphasized that partnerships with government entities and the private sector play a crucial role in achieving the establishment’s goals. He noted the importance of educating the younger generation by involving students in workshops focused on financial and housing planning for a better future.

Dubai Vision

This campaign represents a significant step within the establishment’s digital transformation strategy, which aims to improve operational efficiency by leveraging the latest technologies. It also reflects MBRHE’s commitment to achieving sustainability and inclusivity in the housing sector, contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

Join the future

MBRHE invites all target groups to participate in the upcoming workshops and benefit from the valuable insights provided. For more details and to register for the events, please visit the official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of the citizens of Dubai. MBRHE offers a wide range of services, including housing, financial, complementary engineering services, and smart solutions. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence, striving to ensure a dignified life and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services.

