Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous concentrated solar power plant operation at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The concentrated solar power (CSP) project, part of the solar park’s 950-megawatt (MW) fourth phase, achieved 39 days of uninterrupted service to bring the number of records it has set to four, underscoring Dubai’s global leadership in renewable and clean energy.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the certificate from the Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator during a ceremony attended by a number of DEWA officials.

Al Tayer emphasised that this new global recognition embodies the insightful vision and wise directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of clean energy and leverage the latest innovation and technologies to achieve net zero.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the independent power producer model, is our most important project to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. We are working to increase the solar park’s planned production capacity to 7,260MWby 2030, raising clean energy’s share in Dubai’s energy mix to 34%,” added Al Tayer.

Four records for CSP project

With the new recognition, the number of Guinness World Records set by the fourth phase of the solar park has risen to four. It had previously set three records for the tallest concentrated solar power tower at 263.12 metres; the largest thermal energy storage plant, with a capacity of 5,907 megawatt-hours using CSP based on a parabolic basin complex and molten salt technology; and the highest capacity single-operator concentrated solar power plant at 700MW.

The fourth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park uses three hybrid technologies to produce clean energy, with 600MW coming from the CSP parabolic basin complex, 100MW from the CSP tower and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels.