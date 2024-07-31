Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, held a meeting in his office at the Emiri Diwan with Amr Zain Al-Deen, Director of the Fujairah Adventures. His Excellency Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the centre's preparations to present Fujairah's bid to host the United Nations Adventure Tourism Conference in 2025. The bid aims to showcase adventure tourism, advocate for sustainable ecotourism in Fujairah, and bolster the country's position as a global hub for tourism and adventure.

Highlighting the importance of hosting the event, His Highness emphasised Fujairah's prestigious standing and renowned expertise in organising major global events. He acknowledged the ongoing support and keen interest of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, in developing and enhancing the Emirate's adventure tourism sector at regional and international levels.

Furthermore, His Highness directed the allocation of all necessary resources and support to ensure the achievement of the strategic goals of the bid at both the Emirate and national levels. He also emphasised the importance of cooperation among relevant entities and underscored the significance of providing an exceptional experience for participants, visitors, and adventure tourism enthusiasts.

Amr Zain Al-Deen expressed his gratitude to His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, for his unwavering support and commitment to the development of the tourism sector in the Emirate. He said that the centre's ongoing efforts aim to position Fujairah as a prominent destination for sustainable adventure tourism and the hosting of global events.