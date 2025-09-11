Sharjah: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) participated in the 14th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025), held in Sharjah, through a panel discussion titled “Raising Financial Awareness for a Sustainable Tomorrow: How Can Government Communication Have an Impact on Society?”. The session brought together a distinguished group of experts in government communication and the financial sector.

The session, moderated by content creator Mohammed Alajmani, featured Azza Aljassmi, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Finance; Mohammed Shalouh, Director of Communication & Strategic Partnerships Department and Chairman of the UAE's Public-Private Partnership Sub-Committee (PPPSC) for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT); and Husain Alteneiji, Director of Government Communication at Dubai’s Department of Finance.

The discussion explored the roles of government communication in enhancing financial awareness and highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration to achieve sustainable impact across society and the economy.

Fostering a Sustainable Financial Culture

In her remarks, Azza Aljassmi underscored the role of government communication as a strategic tool to foster a sustainable financial culture. She shared national success stories led by the Ministry, such as the awareness campaign on Government Treasury Bonds and Islamic Treasury Sukuk, which promoted a culture of saving and responsible investment. She also highlighted the National Corporate Tax Awareness Campaign, which increased awareness of the new system to 94% and contributed to the registration of more than half a million companies. Al Jasmi stressed that coordination between federal and local entities amplifies overall impact, making financial communication a joint national endeavour. She further emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to engaging different segments of society—including youth, women, and entrepreneurs—to ensure financial messages are delivered inclusively and equitably, in line with the UAE’s vision for economic and social sustainability.

Simplifying Financial Concepts

For his part, Mohammed Shalouh focused on the importance of local and international strategic partnerships in reinforcing financial compliance and combating illicit practices. He affirmed that such partnerships enable governments to broaden their impact, improve efficiency, and enhance public trust while addressing complex challenges that require collective solutions.

Shalouh also noted the role of the UAE’s Public-Private Partnership Sub-Committee on AML/CFT in facilitating information exchange through a structured framework that enhances the effectiveness of both public and private entities. He further pointed out that the Executive Office has signed memoranda of understanding with leading academic institutions to conduct joint research and offer specialised training programmes, contributing to advanced knowledge development and national capacity building.

Comprehensive Impact

Meanwhile, Husain Alteneiji highlighted that the main challenges facing financial awareness campaigns lie in reaching all segments of society and accurately measuring behavioural change. He noted that these challenges can be transformed into opportunities through stronger government–private collaboration and unified messaging, ensuring broad and lasting impact. He also underscored the role of media and academic institutions as key partners in spreading financial literacy, particularly among youth and students.

Alteneiji showcased examples of successful public communication campaigns led by Dubai’s Department of Finance, which significantly accelerated the shift to digital government payments and helped make digital fee settlement a widely adopted practice across the emirate. He confirmed that these awareness efforts have steadily boosted digital adoption, with 97% of government transactions completed through digital channels last year.

The session concluded with consensus that effective government communication is a cornerstone for promoting sustainable financial awareness and a foundation for strengthening institutional collaboration. Participants affirmed that such communication builds trust between government and society while supporting the UAE’s path towards sustainable economic and social development.

At the end of the session, the Forum’s Management honoured the Ministry of Finance as a key partner in recognition of its active participation and pivotal role in the Forum’s activities.