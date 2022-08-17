The Ministry of Finance announced today that customers can now pay government services fees using the various payment options accepted in the UAE. The move comes in response to customers’ suggestions and requirements, and with the aim of providing them with easier, more flexible, and more efficient payment methods.

Customers are now able to select the appropriate payment method to pay federal government services fees using common e-payment methods, such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, bank transfers, as well as direct debit and credit cards.

The Ministry of Finance stated that over the next three months, federal government entities will gradually stop using the eDirham platform as a payment method for their services fees.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Mary Khamasmieh

Weber Shandwick

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: RKhattar@webershandwick.com

Sara Abuhassira

Weber Shandwick

E: SAbuhassira@webershandwick.com