United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) is participating in the 45th edition of GITEX Global, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17, 2025. The Ministry is further highlighting its role in driving the UAE’s digital transformation by showcasing its latest edge digital platforms and strategic initiatives. While acknowledging the unique nature of national experience, it signifies the continuous efforts to foster a culture of political participation and raise public awareness on parliamentary life in the nation.

MFNCA’s participation in GITEX Global 2025, the world’s pioneering technology and digital transformation exhibition, is a testament to its commitment to expanding its presence and highlighting its vital role in shaping the UAE’s parliamentary life. This participation supports initiatives to promote a culture of political participation in accordance with the Ministry's strategic objectives and the We the UAE 2031’ vision. It is based on the values of innovation, transparency and community engagement. The key goal is to build a more robust and effective digital infrastructure by leveraging latest technological innovations and creating a vibrant, future-ready government that can achieve global leadership.

During the exhibition, the Ministry is showcasing three key digital projects that represent major pillars in its plan to enhance its digital capabilities, including the Ministry’s new website, which has been developed in accordance with the Unified Design System and digital accessibility standards, enabling all segments of society, including people of determination and senior citizens, to access services and digital content easily and effectively, while promoting transparent public engagement; the Smart Communication Platform, which has been designed to archive and seamlessly share media materials related to the UAE’s parliamentary life, further strengthening transparent institutional communication; and the Election Voting Kiosk, which offers visitors a hands-on simulation of the voting process used during the 2023 Federal National Council elections, ensuring accuracy and transparency while encouraging voters’ active participation in the electoral process, both inside and outside the country.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs is responsible for the coordination between the government and the Federal National Council on issues pertaining to the Council’s legislative and supervisory duties. The Ministry further supervises media affairs relating to the nation's parliamentary life and helps develop legislation pertaining to the Council's legislative and oversight function.

In addition, the Ministry oversees the National Election Committee's administrative, financial, and technical matters as its Secretariat. In line with the vision of the nation’s wise leadership, it also plays a vital role in promoting a culture of political participation and enhancing public awareness on parliamentary life in the UAE, further enriching the unique character of the country’s parliamentary experience.

