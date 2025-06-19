H.E. Dr. Al Falasi: Launching the platform is a pivotal step toward building an intelligent and sustainable sports system that accelerates the talent discovery process and achieves national sporting accomplishments through integrated institutional partnerships.

H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum: The platform utilises advanced digital analytics to enhance the development of athletic talent and contribute to elevating the competitiveness of UAE sports.

‘Talent Committee Platform’ offers a unified entry point, and a comprehensive database integrated with the ‘Sportifai’ digital platform to accurately and transparently track athletes' technical and physical performance.

The UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support (UAETSS) oversees the platform’s operation and is responsible for designing and implementing initiatives that support talent development pathways across various sports.

As part of its programs, the Committee provides athletes with access to state-of-the-art training facilities, high-quality specialised coaching by expert trainers, and preparation camps both domestically and abroad.

The launch ceremony of the platform included honoring the supporters of athletic talents with the ‘Sports Giving Award’, in recognition of their pivotal role in establishing a sustainable sports environment that enhances opportunities for excellence and success among Emirati athletes.

The announcement of the selection of 58 outstanding athletic talents as the first cohort of athletes on the platform, who will be included in the Committee’s official support programs.

UAE: The Ministry of Sports launched the ‘Talent Committee Platform’, an initiative overseen by the UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support (UAETSS), which is a key body within the Ministry. The announcement was made during a formal ceremony in Dubai, attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports; and H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector and Chairman of the UAETSS. The event gathered leading national sports figures, investors, federation and club representatives, and a number of athletes.

The Talent Committee Platform is designed to transform the way athletic talent is identified and developed across the UAE. Serving as a unified access point for all stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, including athletes, parents, coaches, scouts, clubs, federations, and educational institutions, it offers easy access to a comprehensive and accurate database. The platform is fully integrated with the Ministry’s recently launched ‘Sportifai’ digital platform, enabling real-time, data-driven monitoring of athletes’ performance and growth. This integration supports transparent and objective assessments of both technical skills and physical development of the athletes.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi highlighted that the launch of the platform reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in advancing sports excellence and ensuring long-term sustainability through innovative technologies and strategic collaborations. H.E. said: “The introduction of the ‘Talent Committee Platform’ represents a major milestone in establishing an intelligent, integrated sports ecosystem - one that can identify promising talent from an early stage and support their growth through structured development programs driven by data, digital governance, and partnership. This platform not only offers advanced digital tools but also creates a comprehensive national framework that links schools, academies, clubs, and federations. Using digital governance, it streamlines talent identification and development processes, enhances overall performance, and makes access to emerging athletic potential across the UAE easier."

H.E. added, “Recognising talent from a young age is fundamental to shaping elite athletes and is the central factor in achieving success in Olympics and international competitions. This project will significantly contribute to the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031 by increasing the number of Emirati athletes qualifying for the Olympic Games. Our current priority is to establish a sustainable national system that not only identifies promising talent but also supports their growth toward the highest standards of competitive performance.”

During the ceremony, H.E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, delivered the opening speech, as he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all supporters and sponsors whose contributions have been instrumental to the success of this groundbreaking national initiative. He highlighted that their continued support is crucial in creating a sustainable sports ecosystem that empowers Emirati athletes and enhances their potential for excellence and success.

H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, during his speech at the ceremony stated: “This new platform is a key component of the Ministry’s broader digital transformation strategy. It plays a central role in the talent discovery system by integrating digital analytics, data, and technical assessments with personalised talent development pathways. With the aid of advanced technology and a well-defined strategic vision, the platform lays the foundation for a sustainable national system to discover and develop talent, while enhancing the competitiveness of UAE sports and reinforcing its presence on the global stage.”

H.E. added: “The platform plays a crucial role in creating a unified, science-based framework for talent evaluation, ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the selection process. It offers advanced analytical tools to track development and performance metrics, enabling informed decisions on the qualification and advancement of athletes at every stage. By providing an integrated environment that includes technical support, training camps, opportunities for local and international competition, and academic guidance, the platform ensures that the athletes see a balanced growth, both in sports and academic careers.”

H.E. further pointed out that the UAETSS remains fully committed to identifying athletic talent and providing support for emerging athletes through a well-organised development pathway aimed at preparing them to reach the highest professional level.

The ceremony witnessed the announcement of 58 outstanding athletic talents selected as the first batch of athletes to join the platform and benefit from the Committee’s official support programs. These talents were chosen following a rigorous evaluation process conducted in collaboration with sports federations and specialized scouts. They represent 13 different sports, including: badminton (12 athletes), swimming (7), archery (7), taekwondo (6), athletics (5), chess (5), rowing and sailing (4), fencing (3), shooting (2), golf (2), football (2), table tennis (2), and triathlon (1 athlete).

The event also featured a presentation of the Talent Committee Platform, including a detailed explanation of the registration process for talented athletes. It also highlighted the pivotal role the platform will play in advancing the sports development journey in the UAE and achieving national sports ambitions. The platform is currently in its pilot phase, in preparation for its official public launch, which is scheduled for the first week of July.

The selection of athletic talents for the UAETSS followed two main pathways: the first involved direct nominations from sports federations for athletes who demonstrated outstanding performance and the potential to represent the country internationally. The second pathway relied on talent identification during the finals of the School Games, through specialized scouting teams in collaboration with PlayerMaker and Precision Football, utilizing advanced digital analysis tools to detect promising potential.

During the event, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi honored individuals and entities that have supported the Committee by awarding them the ‘Sports Giving Award’. The UAETSS has activated a growing network of supporters from both the public and private sectors, classified into three main tiers: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. This financial support forms a key pillar in funding the Committee’s programs.

The Gold category features a distinguished group of supporters, including MAIR group, General Holding Company – Industries, Al Waha Capital, Dolphin Energy Limited, Al Dhahira Holding Group, HSBC Bank, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the Economic Balance Council, and the National Marine Dredging Company.

Supporters in the Silver category include a diverse group of entities and individuals, such as Emirates Telecommunications Corporation – Etisalat, Lulu Group, Aldar Properties, Seddiqi Holding Group, Binouna Al Gharbia Group, Al Hilal Bank, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company – du, Dr. Abduljaleel Abdulrahman Al Bulooki, Al Masaood Company, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Acron Trading and Transport Company, H.E. Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Umair Travel Agency, Apparel Group, Al Baraka International Investment, and Emirates Automobile Club.

The Bronze category featured a list of supporters, including Sadiq Fath Al Khaja, Abdulhamid Abdulrahman Al Khouri, Rashid Mubarak Al Hajri, Mohammed Rasool Khouri & Sons, and Mohammed Abduljaleel Al Faheem.

Notably, the UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support, founded in 2021, plays a key role in shaping and executing programs aimed at identifying and developing athletic talent. The Committee has forged partnerships with sports federations, clubs, and educational institutions to cultivate a new generation of athletes fully prepared to compete on the international stage, within a sustainable and professional sporting environment.

The UAETSS carries out its duties in close collaboration with government entities, sports federations, schools, clubs, and academies to identify and develop high-level athletes across the country.

The UAETSS is focused on achieving several strategic goals, and the most significant among them is enhancing the systems for identifying sports talent across the UAE, creating an environment that supports athletic growth, and ensuring access to the resources needed for athletes to reach the highest levels of performance. Moreover, through its various programs, the Committee offers comprehensive support to athletes along multiple development pathways. This includes access to state-of-the-art training facilities, expert coaching by specialised professionals, training camps within the country as well as abroad, valuable opportunities to participate in competitive tournaments, and complete administrative assistance to support the athletes' progression in sports.

