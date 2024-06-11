Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA), honoured the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs (MOCA) with a Green Certificate. The recognition is in acknowledgment of the Ministry’s commitment to environmental sustainability through the utilisation of Moro Hub's Green Data Center for its IT Workloads.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, presented the Green Certificate to His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister Of State For Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy And Remote Work Applications, Director General Of The Prime Minister’s Office during the activities of the AI Retreat, organised at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

HE Omar Sultan Al Olama: Solutions Empowered by Fourth Industrial Revolution Capabilities Meet Sustainability Requirements

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama affirmed that the UAE Government is committed to realising the wise leadership’s vision by accelerating and enhancing efforts to expand the adoption, application, and development of innovative solutions powered by Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. These solutions align with environmental sustainability requirements and standards, thus significantly reduce the carbon footprint.

His Excellency Al Olama emphasised a clear, future-oriented approach that focuses on proactive readiness for the challenges and opportunities in the digital sector. He noted that integrating clean and renewable energy into government operations is a critical element in accelerating growth, achieving sustainability, and enhancing the country’s leadership.

His Excellency Al Olama added that fostering effective partnerships between the public and private sectors in developing an advanced technological and digital landscape, supported by renewable and clean energy solutions, will enable entities to enhance their operations and contribute to national and global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This approach will also support the fight against climate change while empowering these entities to meet the accelerating demands of digital sector growth and development.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said, “We are delighted to present the Green Certificate to the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in recognition of their efforts in pioneering sustainable IT infrastructure solutions. We commend the ministry's leadership approach to enhancing environmental sustainability, significantly reducing the carbon footprint, and supporting sustainable practices in the digital sector. Moro's Green Data Center works to promote the digital transformation of governmental and private institutions in the UAE, supporting their efforts to upgrade their infrastructure in alignment with the Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and the UAE's artificial intelligence strategies.”

His Excellency Al Tayer added, “The Green Certificate embodies the success of collaboration between organisations to promote sustainability and the adoption of green technologies and best practices. It encourages institutions to enhance their operational efficiency and contribute to building a more sustainable future. The certificate also underscores the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs' confidence in our digital capabilities, aligning with our commitment to adopting environmentally friendly practices across all our operations. We are dedicated to making significant strides in reducing environmental impacts and addressing climate change to preserve our planet's resources.”

