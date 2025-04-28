Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality organized an event under the theme "Artificial Intelligence Trends in Shaping the Future of Occupational Health and Safety." The event coincided with the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, which the International Labour Organization (ILO) has designated April 28th of each year. The event aims to promote a culture of prevention in the field of occupational safety and health worldwide and raise awareness of the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases.

The event, held at the Canadian University Dubai, was attended by H.E. Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, H.E. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor, Canadian University Dubai, a number of government and executive leaders, and a group of experts, academics, and specialists in the fields of public and occupational health and safety.

The event discussed advanced global visions of the pivotal role technology and artificial intelligence play in promoting safe work environments in light of rapid technological developments. Discussions focused on the new generation of workplace technology that is redefining safety, well-being, and sustainability, and how to achieve prevention and ensure a healthy work environment through technology. The event further examined emerging global trends that position artificial intelligence as essential to the success of any organisation committed excellence, sustainability, operational efficiency, and workplace safety.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "With the rapid advancement in digitization and the shift towards relying on artificial intelligence technologies in various fields of work, it has become necessary to consider the important role technology plays in improving work environments and shaping the future of occupational health and safety. Dubai has been a proactive city in monitoring risks and making real-time predictions based on smart and sustainable practices to mitigate and avoid threats and risks related to health and safety."

Dr. Naseem added: "Dubai Municipality has adopted the use of artificial intelligence in innovative health and safety initiatives to create safer work environments and enable continuous risk monitoring through smart sensors and cameras. These efforts support our goals of providing the best occupational safety standards and developing a sustainable health and safety system that makes Dubai more attractive, sustainable, and enhances overall quality of life."

Dubai Municipality has made significant strides in its digital transformation journey, automating many of its services, developing and enhancing its systems with smart technologies, and utilizing innovative technologies such as 3D printing. This approach reflects the Municipality's commitment to the UAE's vision of building an advanced society based on innovation and sustainability.

It has also implemented pioneering initiatives, including the use of advanced robots to measure air pollutants in the built environment, and the development of a smart, interactive map of the emirate featuring geographic layers linked to AI-powered databases. These tools enable rapid responses to alerts and notifications from local and international entities. Furthermore, the Municipality has enhanced interactive training and employee qualification programs using virtual reality technologies.

Dubai Municipality has urged various institutions and companies to adopt artificial intelligence in their operations, as it is a fundamental pillar of the future of occupational health and safety. It has also welcomed all ideas and initiatives that support this approach, driven by its commitment to enhancing the health and safety of all segments of society through the implementation of smart monitoring programs enhanced by smart platforms and applications.