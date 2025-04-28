Dubai presence at the Inaugural edition of GITEX Asia x AI Everything Singapore shines spotlight on increased collaboration between the two cities.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai and Singapore’s thriving tech and innovation ecosystem took centre stage at the inaugural edition of GITEX Asia x AI Everything Singapore, spotlighting the deepening synergy between two of the world's most dynamic gateway markets for technology-driven growth.

At the event, a coalition of leading innovation enablers- Dubai Internet City, in5, Ignyte, DMCC, Oraseya Capital, Emirates, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), came together to showcase the city’s platforms designed to empower tech companies — from early-stage startups to high-growth scale-ups — to scale regionally and globally.

The delegation’s presence at GITEX Asia reflects the rising trend of cross-market collaboration between Dubai and Singapore. According to the latest FT FDI Markets data, Singapore ranked among the top 10 sources of inbound foreign direct investment (FDI) projects into Dubai's economy in 2024, highlighting a growing appetite among Singaporean companies to tap into Dubai's strategic position linking Asia, Africa, and Europe. Notably, 22% of FDI project announcements from Singapore were in the Software and IT Services sector followed closely by Food & Beverage (19.5%), Financial Services (14.6%).

At GITEX Asia x AI Everything Singapore, Singapore-based QuikBot Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous final-mile logistics, announced a strategic partnership with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) to deploy its cutting-edge Autonomous Final-Mile Delivery Platform-as-a Service (AFMD PaaS) at Dubai Silicon Oasis. The agreement signed during the event, marks QuikBot’s entry into the Middle East market and reinforces Singapore’s growing position as a global exporter of smart urban technology.

Bridging Two Gateways to Global Growth

Both Dubai and Singapore have built their global reputations as launchpads for international expansion. Discussions throughout GITEX Asia reaffirmed how companies based in Singapore can leverage Dubai’s platforms to seamlessly access fast-growing markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). Conversely, businesses and startups from the UAE and wider region continue to consider Singapore as a hub to expand into Southeast Asia’s flourishing digital economy. In 2023, the Dubai International Chamber launched their international representative office in Singapore with the aim of solidifying new cross border opportunities for business and investment.

Opportunities for Tech Talent and Industry Collaboration

Beyond company expansion, the Dubai Stand also spotlighted opportunities for tech talent mobility. Emirates airlines was present to showcase career opportunities for tech professionals within the aviation giant’s expanding innovation and digital teams — offering Singapore’s skilled workforce new avenues to work with one of the region’s most iconic brands.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer (COO, Investment Attraction of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai and Singapore have long been connected as strategic hubs for the movement and exchange of goods and services. Now, as we continue to work towards achieving the ambitions set out by the D33 agenda, we build on those foundations to forge even closer ties as leading innovation-first economies. GITEX Asia was an opportunity to showcase how our complementary ecosystems enable tech companies, investors and skilled professionals to expand their global ambitions by leveraging both Dubai and Singapore as launchpads for growth.”

With vibrant innovation ecosystems, business-friendly environments, and strategic geographic positioning, Dubai and Singapore are poised to deepen ties and create a more connected future for global tech entrepreneurship.

