Dubai, UAE – In line with their commitment to supporting sustainable development in the housing sector and achieving the goals of Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and Wasl Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop innovative housing projects that enhance quality of life and community well-being.

The signing ceremony took place at Wasl’s headquarters on Sheikh Zayed Road, attended by H.E. Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Group, and H.E. Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Strengthening Collaboration

The MoU aims to explore opportunities for implementing sustainable housing projects on land provided by MBRHE, focusing on innovative initiatives that meet citizens’ needs and enhance community welfare. The agreement also emphasizes strengthening collaboration between the two parties through Wasl Group’s subsidiaries, ensuring optimal utilization of resources and capabilities.

As part of the partnership, the agreement grants Wasl Group priority access to future investment opportunities related to housing projects, reflecting both parties’ commitment to developing innovative and sustainable solutions that align with the objectives of Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

Knowledge Exchange

The MoU also focuses on fostering knowledge and expertise exchange between the two entities, supporting the development of housing policies and adopting innovative technologies to enhance the quality of future housing services. The agreement includes provisions inviting Wasl Group to participate in specialized events and exhibitions organized by MBRHE.

A Strategic Step Forward

On this occasion, H.E. Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Group, expressed his pride in collaborating with MBRHE, stating: "This agreement represents a strategic step in the collaboration journey between the two institutions. Through it, we aim to deliver innovative projects that serve citizens and support Dubai’s future aspirations."

From his side, H.E. Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of MBRHE, highlighted the significance of this partnership, noting: "The signing of this agreement reflects the Establishment's commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships that support Dubai's vision for sustainable urban development. We strive to improve citizens' quality of life through innovative housing projects that achieve sustainability and foster innovation."

Joint Task Forces

Joint task forces will be formed by both entities to develop detailed execution plans, ensuring the strategic objectives are met effectively and efficiently, while maintaining continuous coordination to achieve sustainable housing development.

About the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the needs of the citizens of Dubai. MBRHE offers a wide range of services, including housing, financial, complementary engineering services, and smart solutions. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and providing a seamless user experience by focusing on innovation and excellence, striving to ensure a dignified life and stability for citizens through proactive and sustainable housing services.

