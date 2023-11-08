The UAE, Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired the meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2023, taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed projects and initiatives aiming to enhance the governmental work system. The agenda has featured policies and projects linked to various sectors including energy, environment, the UAE Net Zero emissions goal, the federal government human resources, new legislation related to safety and security, along with decisions on the government finance and the financial markets in the UAE.

During the meeting, the Council members reviewed a number of 2023 Government reports related to the outcomes of the Ministry of Finance participation in G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, and the participation of the Ministry of Economy in the G20 Tourism Ministers' Meeting 2023, as well as a report on the outcomes of the Ministry of Culture participation in St Petersburg International Economic Forum.