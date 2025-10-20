International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference 2025, the Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum, the Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine and the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) World Congress 2025 set to take place in Dubai in the coming months

Conferences will bring thousands of international experts, decision-makers, and stakeholders together, furthering Dubai’s global knowledge economy

Dubai, UAE: Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for impactful business events, with the city preparing to host major international conferences that will bring leading experts and decision-makers from around the world. The diverse line-up includes the Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum, the 27th International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference 2025, the Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine, and the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS) World Congress 2025, all reinforcing the city’s role as a destination for knowledge exchange and collaboration across industries.

Supported by Dubai Business Events (DBE), the official convention bureau of the city and part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), these events highlight Dubai’s ability to attract and host high-profile conferences that leave a lasting impact on industries, economies, and communities worldwide. Together, these events will bring more than 11,000 of delegates to Dubai, contributing significantly to the city’s knowledge economy and aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Hosting landmark events, such as the ICOM General Conference, the Asia Pacific Cities and Mayor Summit, the Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine and the WFNS World Congress, in 2025 reflects Dubai’s strong global reputation as a premier business events destination and our ability to deliver events of scale and significance. These events will bring together global experts, decision-makers, and leaders in their fields to shape the future of their industries. Thanks to our world-class infrastructure, connectivity, and collaborative ecosystem, Dubai is ready to provide an environment where impactful discussions translate into lasting legacies.”

The ICOM General Conference, held every three years, is one of the most significant global events for museum professionals, fostering dialogue on cultural heritage, innovation, and sustainability. Its upcoming edition in Dubai in 2025 marks the first time the event will be hosted in the Middle East. The Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum at Expo City Dubai is landmark platform bringing together city leaders from across the region, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub for urban innovation and global collaboration. As the Asian Conference on Emergency Medicine presents a vital forum for advancing medical expertise and best practices, showcasing Dubai’s strength as a destination for critical healthcare and scientific congresses. Meanwhile, the WFNS World Congress, also taking place in 2025, will convene thousands of neurosurgeons, healthcare professionals, and researchers, offering a platform for knowledge exchange, training, and advancing the future of neurosurgery

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Marcomms and Sales Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Dubai, with its unrivalled global accessibility and cutting-edge events, is where the world connects. That vision comes to life at Expo City Dubai, and we’re proud to work with our valued partners, including DET, to host the Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum. With more than 150 mayors and leaders from 300-plus cities registered to attend, this global cities summit will chart a new way forward for sustainable, resilient urban centres, cementing Dubai’s role as a destination for knowledge exchange and transformative progress.”

Dubai Business Events has played a central role in securing these conferences, working closely with local and international partners, associations, and ambassadors to position Dubai as the preferred destination. The bureau’s collaborative approach, combined with the city’s extensive hospitality offering, modern venues, and seamless accessibility, ensures organisers can deliver exceptional delegate experiences while leaving behind meaningful outcomes for both industries and communities.

The successful bids and hosting of the events are part of a broader strategy by DBE to attract major international events that align with the city’s economic priorities and knowledge development agenda. By leveraging partnerships across government entities, academia, and industry, Dubai is demonstrating how business events contribute not just to tourism but also to long-term economic and social development.

Dubai Business Events will continue to collaborate closely with partners across the public and private sectors in the months ahead, driving new bids and strengthening the city’s pipeline of international conferences, congresses and meetings, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business events.

