Collaboration focuses on real-world feedback to ensure robots adapt to people - not the other way around.

Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has partnered with Majid Al Futtaim, the leading retail, leisure, and lifestyle group in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, in a first-of-its-kind collaboration to explore the future of robotics in retail—starting not in labs, but in shopping malls with real shoppers.

The partnership showcases a live pilot at City Centre Mirdif , featuring two avatar-style robots are assisting visitors in navigating the mall. This trial is part of a broader initiative aimed at understanding how robotics can enhance everyday experiences in shopping centres, hotels, and entertainment destinations - making them more intuitive, connected, and human.

Khalifa Al Qama, Executive Director of Dubai Future Labs, said: "This partnership with Majid Al Futtaim falls under the Dubai Robotics and Automation Programme, which was launched to drive the development, testing, and adoption of advanced technologies across Dubai’s key sectors. By deploying robotics in high-traffic public spaces, we’re reinforcing Dubai’s position as a regional and global leader in building a future-ready city.”

This pilot reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s broader vision to reimagine the future of customer experience through responsible AI and emerging technology. Rather than showcasing innovation for its own sake, the focus is on using real-time feedback and live interactions to inform practical applications of robotics in retail. From wayfinding and accessibility to enhanced service response and operational efficiency, the City Centre Mirdif initiative marks the first phase of a multi-stage journey to scale people-first, AI-enabled solutions across Majid Al Futtaim’s portfolio. It’s one of several technology initiatives being implemented under the group’s wider digital transformation strategy, all designed to deliver seamless, useful and memorable experiences.

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls in the UAE, added:

“We are proud to see City Centre Mirdif at the forefront of innovation with this unique robotics pilot in collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation. This is a natural next step in our journey to deliver smarter, more responsive retail environments that prioritise people. From wayfinding assistance to creating memorable experiences, we believe emerging technology - when used responsibly - can meaningfully elevate how customers engage with our destinations. This is only the beginning for us in this line of innovation.”

The pilot is part of a large research collaboration between Dubai Future Labs (DFL) and Osaka University, under Japan’s Moonshot Research and Development Programme - supported by the Japan Science and Technology Agency. The programme aims to establish an “Avatar-Symbiotic Society” by 2050, enabling people to transcend physical and spatial limitations through advanced robotics.

In parallel, Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) DFF and Majid Al Futtaim are also addressing the legal, ethical, and societal implications from the outset, ensuring that the integration of technology is both responsible reflective of community needs and values.

By bringing robotics into public life in a measured, human-centric way, this partnership represents a significant step toward making advanced technologies more accessible, meaningful, and trusted.