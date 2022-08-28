Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture: “Emirati women are a pillar of inspiration for us in the UAE and beyond. We continuously seek to empower and support their incredible talents by sharing their creativity with the world at large. This partnership with Level Shoes consolidates the positive impact of collaboration, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.”

UAE, Dubai — In partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) for Emirati Women’s Day, Level Shoes lends its established platform to three female trailblazers - Visual Artist Maryam Taher, self-taught Digital Creator Noora Al Serkal, and Electrical Engineer and Artist Duha AlHallami – to amplify Emirati women’s voices and inspire the generations that follow.

“This Emirati Women’s Day collaboration is very special to us, and the first of many we’ll have with Dubai Culture! As Level Shoes is a homegrown brand, I wanted to partner with a leader of the creative industry that mirrors our community-driven values, celebrates entrepreneurial spirit, and champions innovation. Dubai Culture paves the way for emerging artists to share their stories and we feel so honoured that our platform can help facilitate this, especially for these inspiring women.”

- Elisa Bruno, Managing Director of Level Shoes

Similar to Level Shoes, Dubai Culture is committed to enriching and nurturing the art and cultural scene within the UAE. The inspiring video campaign celebrates the emerging artists and their ever-evolving achievements whilst encouraging younger Emirati creatives to follow their dreams. “The campaign gave me a sense of infinite possibilities,” said Duha AlHallami. “It felt like a true collaboration in that they helped bring my ideas to fruition.”

To further promote their self-taught craft, each featured artist will also be commissioned by Level Shoes to create content for the brand’s upcoming projects. By joining hands with these empowering women, Level Shoes gives them access to a regional stage.

Take a look at the Level Shoes Emirati Women’s Day video here: we.tl/t-CRrVhaz9Ju

